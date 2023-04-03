UMass gets swept by St.Louis in conference play opening

The last game of the three-game series was all St. Louis for the Massachusetts baseball team in its first Atlantic 10 series.

UMass’ (4-15, 0-3 A-10) only run came in the form of a Steve Luttazi sacrifice fly in the top half of the first inning. Luttazi went 6-10 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

“[Luttazi’s] been consistent and our most productive hitter,” head coach Matt Reynolds said. “He puts on a good at bat every time. He’s come through in big spots.”

St. Louis (15-10, 3-0 A-10) got the offense started in the second inning. Cole Smith hit his first of three doubles to lead off the inning. Dom Cusumano followed it up with a single to drive Smith in. Hayden Moore tallied an RBI of his own on a fielder’s choice. Cameron Redding hit an RBI double and was immediately followed by Smith who hit his second double of the inning to make the score 7-1.

St. Louis would add four more runs in the fourth and fifth innings to secure an 11-1 lead.

Pitching for the Minutemen was Jack Steele who allowed seven runs on six hits in just 1.2 innings of work. Dylan Terwilliger relieved him in the run-filled second inning. Terwillger allowed one run on two hits in 2.1 innings of work. Charlie Devin and Cole Koeppel split the remaining four innings, combining for three runs allowed on four hits.

The penultimate game of the series started off hot despite 40 mile per hour wind gusts throughout the day. St. Louis started the first inning off with a double on the first pitch.

The second inning was big for the Minutemen as Luttazi and Carter Hanson led off with back-to-back singles. Jacob Sloss advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt, prompting Luttazi to score on an RBI groundout from Chris Pearsons.

Both teams would go down in order each of the next two innings. The Minutemen piled on three more runs in the fifth as St. Louis quickly let three runners on via two walks and a HBP. Luttazi would take advantage with a two RBI single, his second hit of the day. Nolan Tichy scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Hanson making the score 6-1.

A quiet top half of the seventh led to a big bottom half of the frame from the Billikens. Smith started the inning with a leadoff single. After a flyout, Easton Richer and Tyler Fogarty each hit doubles bringing in three runs.

The inning would be it for UMass starter Taylor Perrett as Jackson Harrigan came in for relief.

A failed effort by the Minutemen to extend the lead in the top half of the ninth allowed the Billikens started the bottom of the last frame by tying the game and eventually scoring the winning run.

Taylor Perrett went 6.2 innings, allowing three earned runs off six hits with a season high five strikeouts. He retired 13 straight hitters as well. Given and Harrigan combined for 1.1 innings allowing two runs on four hits striking out just one batter. Harrigan got the loss in the effort.

“[Perrett] was outstanding,” Reynolds said. “We just couldn’t hang on. Pretty disappointing.”

The first game of the series started fast as St. Louis put up two runs in the first inning. The Minutemen countered in the second as Jacob Sloss hit an RBI single, scoring Luttazi. In the fourth, Chris Pearsons plated Nolan Tichy on a sacrifice fly and Jake Given brought Luttazzi home with an RBI single, giving UMass the 3-2 lead.

St. Louis countered with what would prove to be a knockout combo with three runs in the fourth inning as well as one run in both the sixth and seventh innings. Pearsons would add a run in the eighth for the Minutemen on an error from the third baseman. The Billikens would add one more run for good measure in the eighth making the final score 9-4.

Max LeBlanc started the game on the mound for the Minutemen but would last one inning after allowing two runs on zero hits while giving out five free passes.

Replacing LeBlanc was Jack Pawloski who got the loss in the effort after allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four in three innings of work. Sam Belliveau and Renn Lints combined to throw the remaining four innings.

“It’s disappointing,” Reynolds said on the series. “It felt like we should’ve come out with at least one win, especially on Saturday. St. Louis is a good team…we should’ve salvaged at least one this weekend.”

The Minutemen will look to bounce back in the annual Baseball Beanpot as they host nationally ranked Boston College at Earl Lorden Field on Tuesday April 4. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m.

“This mindset doesn’t change,” Reynolds said. “We have to do the basics. Can’t give a team like BC extra outs to work with.”

