Best dressed at the Met Gala: homage to Karl Lagerfeld

On Monday, May 13, the Met Gala honored the late influential fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with the 2023 theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Best known as the creative director of Chanel, Lagerfeld is credited with rejuvenating Chanel by modernizing the brand, blending classic designs with contemporary elements such as shorter hemlines, mixed fabrics and chunky statement accessories.

Karl Lagerfeld’s unique style was almost as distinct as his talent. He was known to wear sleek leather fingerless gloves, aviator sunglasses and a tailored high-neck white shirt with a matching black blazer and pants. At the 2023 Met Gala, celebrities did an exceptional job adhering to the Karl Lagerfeld theme by incorporating a black and white color palette, menswear-inspired suit dresses and Chanel signature elements like tweed, pearls or quilted fabric.

5. Cardi B

The Grammy-winning rapper strutted her stuff in an outfit that paid homage to both the House of Chanel and the legendary Karl Lagerfeld. In an interview with Vogue, she declared proudly, “I’m representing the House of Chanel and Karl at the same time.” Her Chenpeng Studio dress was a masterclass in Lagerfeld’s personal style, with the top half of the outfit featuring a white shirt collar that cascaded down to a sleek tuxedo bodice bedazzled with studs and a quilted overlay inspired by the iconic Chanel Boy Bag. But the rapper didn’t stop there: her gray “living Barbie” hairdo was a nod to Lagerfeld’s signature cold-white sleek and voluminous ponytail. As she made her way down the red carpet, all eyes were on the rapper’s bodice, which billowed out into a magnificent ballroom skirt composed of massive black roses. It was a stunning tribute to Lagerfeld’s unparalleled legacy.

4. Olivia Rodrigo

Although the Met Gala was centered around Karl Lagerfeld, Olivia Rodrigo paid homage to the classic gamine style of Audrey Hepburn, a fashion muse who popularized Chanel with her Chanel-designed little black dress in the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” She rocked a sleek bun and curled baby bangs, giving her an air of timeless elegance. Her soft natural makeup and understated fashion choices allowed her Thomas Browne strapless dress to take center stage. The stringy dress featured black and white fringe that began just under the camellia flowered bust. The fringe dress was a unique and sophisticated take on the bohemian fabric, much like how Lagerfeld transformed denim, a casual fabric, into elevated wear by quilting denim flap bags and creating playful denim suits. Rodrigo’s choice of outfit was a testament to Lagerfeld’s ability to reimagine fabrics and turn them into something new and exciting.

3. Conan Gray

Conan Gray is a singer best for singles “The Other Side, ” “Crush Culture” and hit single “Heather.” The singer-songwriter rocked a jaw-dropping pearl-encrusted Balmain jacket from Balmain. You wouldn’t associate pearls with a rockstar look, but Gray did just that, effortlessly fusing the sophistication of the pearls with the edginess of his leather booties and cape. Gray demonstrated that black and white could be everything but boring. His jacket was adorned with sparkling sequin-covered sleeves and a chic, chin-grazing collar with a statement pendant brooch in the center. To complete the look, Conan paired the jacket with sleek leather pants, fashionable booties, and a stunning pearl-covered fan that added the perfect touch of glamour.

2. Michaela Coel

The “Black Panther actress” took a distinct twist on the theme of gem-encrusted ensembles. She wore a bedazzled brown gown whose blinding jewels made it look like Coel flooded in an ocean of gold. Her Schiaparelli Couture looked like a second skin as her luminous skin shined brighter than her jewels.

The mock-neck design, long sleeves, and dramatic train were just the beginning of this show-stopping ensemble. The gown, bedazzled with a stunning array of diamonds, pearls and chains completely covered the otherwise simple base of the dress. The nods to Karl Lagerfeld are reflected in the loops, chains, and pearls incorporated into the outfit. The most eye-catching elements were the two star-shaped nipple brooches and an eye-catching diamond collar that added a unique touch of bling to the outfit. Coel accessorized with oversized gold drop earrings and Schiaparelli’s signature gold toe-heels, making a bold statement from head to toe.

1. Anok Yai

At every Met Gala, there is one that you know people will talk about years later, such as Rihanna’s 2015 Guo Pei Couture sun goddess ensemble.

People will still be in awe of Anok Yai’s structural shimmy strapless dress with a plunging v-neckline seven years from now. The hoop skirt on the mini-dress is a modern twist on the 18th-century pannier dress silhouette where the skirt billows out expansively at the hips, the Prabal Gurung dress. The lavish masterpiece glittered with an intricate display of embroidered coin-like amalgam. The mini-dress flowed in sparkling streams of silver tulle. She completed the look with sheer elbow-length opera gloves, an ode to Lagerfeld and a stylish brown mesh eye mask. Anok Yai’s daring and innovative fashion sense, coupled with her poise and confidence, will continue to inspire and captivate fashion enthusiasts for years to come.

