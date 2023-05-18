The Daily Collegian Magazine, Vol. 1

Letter from the editor:

The Massachusetts Daily Collegian has been the student-run newspaper of the University of Massachusetts Amherst since 1890. Since our transition to a fully digital publication in 2020, we have not had a physical newspaper. This edition not only marks the return of print, but the first ever magazine of the Daily Collegian, and was produced to highlight some of the most notable pieces of work from our staff in the 2022-2023 academic year. As the newspaper of record for the UMass Amherst campus and a notable resource of the local Amherst area, we cover a wide range of topics, whether it be the most interesting spots on campus, the vivid characters of UMass, or the social and political changes happening in Amherst and beyond.

However, this is not nearly a comprehensive collection of the quality work our staff has put out this year, and we encourage you to read the rest on our website. Additionally, senior columns are a yearly tradition operated by the Opinion section, in which graduating seniors can make their final reflections, remarks, and thank you’s to the paper. The head editors’ and assistant editors’ columns are featured here, but all columns can be found on our website. We hope you enjoy our return.

Best,

Saliha Bayrak

Editor in Chief, Class of 2023