Scoreboard: UMass field hockey defeats Quinnipiac 2-1 on Sunday

Minutewomen hold on despite fourth quarter goal from Bobcats
Kayla Wong
Byline photo of Johnny Depin
By Johnny Depin, Sports Editor
August 27, 2023

The Massachusetts field hockey team continued its winning ways to start the season, defeating Quinnipiac 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Minutewomen (2-0) scored both of their goals in the first quarter, jumping out to an early two-goal lead that they wouldn’t relinquish for the remainder of the game. Mali Herberhold got the scoring started against the Bobcats (0-2), scoring just before the 12th minute. Less than two minutes later, Jess Beech added the second score of the game off a penalty.

UMass had just over triple the amount of shots that Quinnipiac did (16 to five) and did triple the amount of shots on goal, firing nine shots at the Bobcats net while defending just three in return. Quinnipiac goalkeeper Cristina Torres stopped 78 percent of shots that came her way, while Minutewomen netminder Myrte van Herwijnen made two saves on her five shots faced, allowing the aforementioned goal. The Bobcats lone score came in the 55th minute from the stick of Olivia Howard.

Megan Carpenter and Steph Gottwals assisted Herberhold on her score, while Howard was assisted by Stella Tegtmeier and Kate Zamagni. It was a clean game for both opponents, as there were no offsides, yellow cards or red cards throughout the 60 minutes.

UMass next plays No.13 Harvard in its first home game of the season, taking place on Friday, Sept. 1. That game is slated to start at 4 p.m.
