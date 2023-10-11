Blur’s “The Ballad of Darren,” a celebration of growing older

Releasing a reunion album has always been a difficult feat for any musician, as they are inevitably compared to the musician’s previous discography. Comparisons will always be made as to whether the new music lives up to the old. Living up to an established body of work may seem impossible, yet in their newest album, “The Ballad of Darren,” Blur takes this challenge as an opportunity to celebrate their past.

Released on July 21, “The Ballad of Darren” is the band’s first new release in eight years. Blur, known for hits such as “Song 2” and “Girls and Boys,” went on hiatus after the release of their album, “Think Tank,” in 2003. Following the release of this album, the band got back together 12 years later for their first reunion album, “The Magic Whip,” released in 2015.

“The Ballad of Darren” was conceived after the band announced concert dates for Wembley Stadium scheduled for this past July. With a desire to perform new music at these concerts, the band, including lead singer Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon, bassist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree, came together to record the new album in January 2023.

According to Albarn, the title for the album makes reference to Darren “Smoggy” Evans, Blur’s former security guard. Albarn also mentioned that “Darren” can be many people and that the album is meant to represent who the band and their fans are now, whilst simultaneously connecting to the newer generation.

“The Ballad,” the albums first track, is a finished version of a song meant for “Think Tank.” According to Albarn, Evans had been pressuring him to finish the song since he first cut it. The song serves as an introduction to the slow, melancholic sounds found throughout the record. It also functions as a metaphor for aging, materialized by the following lyrics:

“Oh can’t you see when the ballad comes for you / It comes like me? Well, I know I can’t change the times.”

The album’s lead single released was “The Narcissist,” a guitar focused composition featuring lyrics sung by Albarn and backing vocals by Coxon. Although not the first track on the album, the single perfectly set the tone for what the album represents. The lyrics tell the experience of a band that has settled into middle age, growing older with the fans that first made them popular. The song stands out as the most emotional track on the album.

Although initially coming into fame in the 90s for pioneering the Brit pop music movement alongside rival band Oasis, the band has since then progressed into a more traditionally psychedelic rock sound. This psychedelic sound is scattered throughout the album, specifically the tracks “Far Away Island,” “The Everglades (For Leonard)” and “The Heights.” All three of these tracks slow down Blur’s usual fast-paced energy and deliver with Albarn’s soothing vocals.

The song, “St. Charles Square,” another single for the album, is extremely reminiscent of Blur’s international hit, “Song 2,” which led the band into a new era of success in the United States. “St. Charles Square” features prominent electric guitars and loud drum lines, creating a hard rock sound similar to songs featured on Blur’s album, “13.”

“The Heights” serves as a beautiful closing to this new era of Blur as demonstrated by the following lyrics.

“Seeing through the coma in our lives / Something so bright out there, you can’t even see it / Are we running out of time.”Is this the group’s final album? Not even the band themselves know for certain. The album leaves us with a nostalgic feeling for the long-gone youth of the band, while also leaving the future of Blur uncertain.

In “The Ballad of Darren,” Blur not only acknowledges their growth as a band but also as people whilst simultaneously celebrating their history. The album serves as a love letter from the band to its Britpop origins, their shift into experimental and psychedelic rock and the fans who have followed them the entire way.