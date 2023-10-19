SGA holds their second Senate meeting of the fall semester

The Student Government Association held their second weekly Senate meeting on Oct. 18 at 6:30 in the Cape Cod Lounge of the Student Union.

The 1897th regular meeting began when President Tess Weisman announced an opportunity for members of the SGA to become a part of the University Programming Council’s Advisory Committee to take part in planning the annual spring concert.

This concert will be co-sponsored by UPC and SGA. Weissman announced that three members from the SGA will be added to this committee– one from the Executive Branch, one from the Legislative Branch and one senator. Weissman encouraged members to join this committee as a “way for SGA to stay up-to-date for the spring concert.”

Chief of Staff Anthony Nassar announced that he has concluded the review period for Office Manager applications and has been holding interviews for the position that will continue throughout the week.

Secretary of Sustainability Jack Minella announced that representatives from sustainability Registered Student Organizations (RSO’s) will be tabling at the weekly farmer’s market on campus. Additionally, he announced that applications for his undersecretary position will be going live soon.

Attorney General Ian Harvey announced that next week he will propose three bylaw amendments. These amendments include “expanding the non discrimination policy,” “finalizing gender neutral language in the bylaws” and adding “structure to emergency meetings” should they need to be called.

He added that the Administrative Affairs Committee will be reviewing them and offered for senators to co-sponsor these motions.

Chair of the Administrative Affairs Committee Michel Flanagan announced that last week the committee had considered RSO application appeals, where eight groups spoke and one was approved; the vote for appeal will be held tomorrow. Flanagan explained the appeal process to the Senate and stated that each RSO that applies must follow a “set of requirements” to “receive SGA funding and follow SGA bylaws.”

Chair of Undergraduate Registry Oversight Committee Sam Tran explained his work with the new RSO application process and said that he aims to ensure that “bylaws are applied uniformly for every RSO.”

Chair of the Social Justice & Empowerment Committee Marco Ulysse updated the Senate on his efforts in meeting with Director of Residential and Retail Dining Services Garret DiStefano to plan “Friendsgiving” for students over Thanksgiving break. He also announced that this year, “break housing will have Thanksgiving-style meals.”

A motion was passed to appoint Eitan Pery to the Undergraduate Service Committee, sponsored by Speaker Jackie Fallon and the Outreach and Development Committee.

Kenyatta Heavlow was also confirmed as Treasurer, sponsored by Secretary of Finance Maxim Lee and Chair of the Ways and Means Committee Pranav Joshi.

Joshi also announced that he appointed a Chair of the Finance Subcommittee, Anu Sinha, and motioned to add Sinha to payroll. He explained that this position becomes important when there are “unforeseen circumstances” and RSO’s need emergency funding.

Finally, a motion was made and passed to add another motion to the agenda that was not anticipated 48 hours prior. The motion was to add the new Undersecretary of Diversity to SGA payroll. This motion was sponsored by Secretary of Diversity Tanyi Muanya and Chair Joshi. The motion was passed.

