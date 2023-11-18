Gray Soares: Matt Cross’ second half showings must become a full game

Matt Cross is everything to the Massachusetts men’s basketball team, yet he can be even better if he plays at his best over a full game.

In UMass’ (2-1) 78-75 overtime loss to Harvard on Friday, Cross scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds for the sixth double-double of his career. Cross’ energy was palpable, constantly diving for loose balls, outworking opponents for rebounds and even lifting a Crimson (4-0) player off the ground while trying to rip the ball from his hands. Cross grabbed nine offensive rebounds by himself, which at one point was more than Harvard had in the game.

“That’s why our team has a chance,” head coach Frank Martin said. “When your best player is so committed to the way we’re trying to build this program, that’s why our team has a chance. He’s a hoss, man. He’s in a much better space as a basketball player right now to deal with that kind of [a physical] game.”

The returning forward is the cornerstone piece of the team, and his contribution goes way beyond just putting the ball in the basket. His impact cannot be understated.

Cross’ effort and toughness give the team an identity and set the example for a young squad. It’s what led Martin to call him the heart and soul of the team. But the All-Atlantic 10 preseason Third Team selection can reach another level of production if he can start games in the same way that he finishes them.

“Just keep playing hard, try to execute and I think it will come,” Cross said, “hopefully it will come. You know, I’m not really looking to have a good first half or second half or overall game. I’m just trying to play basketball the right way … The goal is just to win. So I think just keep executing and if it comes, it comes.”

Cross went into halftime against the Crimson with four points to his name on 2-for-6 shooting and no free throws attempted.

The 6-foot-7-inch senior came back from the break and put up a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double in the second half and overtime alone, while shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from the foul line.

“[Cross] was locked in in practice,” Martin said. “I didn’t have no secret formula. That’s why I ran the first play of the second half for him. He was locked in, ready to go. He missed some dinks in the first half…For all those offensive rebounds and all the plays at the rim, we got to figure out a way [to] get him to the line a little bit more. He’s got to learn how to shot-fake a little bit, he’s [in] a much better place there … His effort, he’s all man out there, man.”

His second half efforts have been outstanding but foul trouble has limited him considerably in the first half of games. Cross is averaging three points per game in the first half this season and hasn’t shot a single free throw in the first 20 minutes of a contest so far.