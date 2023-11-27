People don’t have hobbies anymore but they should

“What do you like to do for fun?” is a common question to ask someone you are getting to know. Many might respond with a sport or a hobby they like. However, it is becoming increasingly prevalent that people don’t know how to respond to this question. It’s clear that people don’t have hobbies anymore.

The growing development of technology has allowed people to reach entertainment in mere seconds at their fingertips. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Max and Hulu have given this generation the quickest and easiest ways to pass time. Social media apps like Instagram and TikTok appeal to our generation because they’re free and require little to no effort. These platforms offer overly convenient passive consumption that does not benefit a person’s livelihood or enrich their brain.

Hobbies like ballet or piano lessons may require extra money and extra time in the day that isn’t accessible for many people. The COVID-19 pandemic is also a culprit for the lack of hobbies because of the isolation period.

A person’s lack of hobbies may also stem from struggles with mental health. When experiencing depression or anxiety, people may not have any desire to continue their hobby or start a new one. While this inevitably occurs, hobbies can actually be a way to combat depression because they allow one to do something they enjoy.

Our reliance on education also plays a role in the diminishing prevalence of hobbies. Often, students in high school or college take up sports or extracurriculars that may be tied to the school or university. Once they graduate, many will enter the workforce and forget about these hobbies as well as the impact that they may have had on them. This is why being passionate about a hobby is so important; it is up to us to keep up with it.

Hobbies can contribute to a healthy work-life balance for college students and adults in the working world. It allows a person to do something they enjoy after work or classes, which ultimately improves mental health and offers something to look forward to.

Hustle culture is another contributing factor due to many people’s obsession with achievement. Hobbies may be viewed as a waste of time if it isn’t meeting major goals or bringing in income. This emphasizes the importance of having passion for a hobby.

I’ve grown up trying out different activities and acquiring new hobbies along the way. I’ve learned three instruments, tried to learn how to snowboard, and written in different genres. Of course, not all of these hobbies have remained, but they have given me a unique set of experiences that have shaped me as a person. People should come to realize that we can’t be good at every hobby that we try, but trying different hobbies will ultimately lead us to discover the ones we enjoy.

Having a wide variety of hobbies gives us a nuanced skill set that may include art, sports or music. Our free time is what we make of it. Hobbies shouldn’t have to feel like a chore – they should be something that gets you excited. While many factors may contribute to the newfound lack of hobbies, people should come to realize the enrichment that hobbies can bring.

Julia Bragg can be reached at [email protected]