SGA+prepares+for+Thanksgiving+in+their+last+meeting+before+the+break

The University of Massachusetts Student Government Association began its 1901st regular meeting in the Cape Cod Lounge on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The Senate approved several funding requests, approved new office managers and got ready for their Friendsgiving feast that was held immediately after.

Serene Omran, a junior biology major and the vice chair of UMass’ MASSPIRG chapter, thanked the members of SGA for their donations to the MASSPIRG sponsored food drive that will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Hadley Stop and Shop. MASSPIRG aims to receive 500 pounds of donated food during the event.

The Outreach and Development Committee won the SGA contest for most food donated to UMASSPIRG’s food drive, and were awarded a Dunkin Donuts gift card for donating 12 items to the food drive effort.

Senator Ella Prabhakar, a junior civil engineering major, announced that at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, there will be a student rally in Amherst Town Commons in support of the Endowment Tax Act. Prabhakar said they were “going up there to get some noise and press coverage.” The Endowment Tax Act would place a 2.5 percent tax on proceeds from private college endowments.

Representatives from UMass’ African Student Association presented seeking funds for their annual Afroball. The formal event aims “to unify all different heritages at UMass” and “share culture and feel comfortable,” said Leila Imani, a junior biology major and the event coordinator of ASA.

The ASA representatives expect to host 400 plus attendees, including alumni and individuals from the Five College Consortium, at a Met Gala themed event. The event received $19,431.00 from the DIA fund, and will occur on Saturday Nov. 18 from 6 p.m.- 11p.m.

Representatives of the Arab Cultural Association presented information for an Arab Cultural Night also seeking funding through the DIA fund.

The ACA aims to enhance awareness of Arab culture and heritage. They requested $5,995 to fund their event on Friday Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. The event will showcase Arab culture through music, dance and food.

Attorney General Ian Harvey said he had met with the Conduct Advising team this week to “discuss actions for students who got arrested in the protest,” and ensured the Student Conduct team would be “prepared for the significant increase of students in the Student Conduct office.”

Attorney General Ian Harvey also proposed amendments to SGA’s financial titles that removed unnecessary enactments and added semicolons, along with language changes that amended the word ESO to “RSO or Agency” to ensure student businesses and agencies are not covered by the Ways and Means committee.

The motion was passed by the senate.

The senate also approved five students as office managers. Eliza Mayo, a junior biochemistry and molecular biology major, Hebah Alsadah, a senior mechanical engineering major, Anna Ngo, a junior business and managerial economic major, Felicity Oliveira, a junior marketing major and Yasmine Tighiouart, a sophomore public health major, were all approved and added to the SGA’s payroll.

The senate also appointed three new Elections Commissioners. Charu Bajaj, a sophomore managerial economics major, Yanka Maharaj-Chamaa, a junior public policy major and Sam Wing, a junior communication and legal studies major were each presented and sponsored by President Tess Weisman and the Administrative Affairs Committee. The SGA practiced their first ever block-vote to approve these motions. Instead of conducting individual votes for each motion separately, the senate passed all three motions at once.

Vice Chancellor’s student advisory board representative and UROC Chair Sam Tran detailed UMass’ intent to have “a mass texting system for emergencies. They are trying to expand that due they need student consultation.”

Tran, who also serves on the Vice Chancellor’s student advisory board, stated the University had started to ask SGA members about Blarney, “inquiring what sort of activities students would participate in.” They are “[seeking] methods to keep students engaged to avoid medical happenings that occur during Blarney” as “the administration is trying to be as engaged to keep students safe.”

Once the meeting adjourned, the members of SGA were able to begin their Friendsgiving feast in the SGA offices.

