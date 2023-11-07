Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass’ Keon Thompson shines in win over Albany

Sophomore scores 13 in win
Daily+Collegian+%282023%29
Kalina Kornacki
Daily Collegian (2023)
By Pedro Gray Soares, Assistant Sports Editor
November 7, 2023

Question marks loomed over the starting point guard position for the Massachusetts men’s basketball team after the departure of Noah Fernandes. Keon Thompson slammed the door open and got a hold of the position with his performance in the first game of the season, a 92-71 win over Albany (0-1).

Thompson was thrown into the fire as a freshman last year with some injuries at the guard spots and had to take on a lot of unexpected responsibility. He grew with it and now looks to have taken major strides over the offseason.

“I coach to see kids like Keon,” Martin said. “I don’t like to share private stuff about individuals publicly, but I will say this. [Thompson] stood his ground and said, ‘I’m not going anywhere. I belong here.’ He could have left. You don’t lose your last game of season by 40 without there being some kind of dysfunction in your locker room.”

“And he said ‘no, Frank’s my guy, and I came here to help,’ and that’s what he did… That’s why I coach man. Is to watch young people grow. That’s what drew me into coaching. And that’s what kept me in coaching. So I’m sure he’s going to drive me nuts. As you can see, I didn’t yell at him too much today.”

Thompson commanded the UMass (1-0) offense with poise and authority. He finished with 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and no turnovers in the win, shooting 5-of-8 from the floor and adding a pair of steals in 25 minutes of play.

Taking care of the ball was an issue for the Minutemen last season, but Thompson showed that can now be a strength when he’s the primary ballcarrier. His zero turnovers helped keep the team’s tally at just five, which is below their season-low last year. It took UMass until the 4:16 mark in the first half to turn it over for the first time, a big reason why the Minutemen won the turnover battle 18-5.

“That’s a big thing with us,” Rahsool Diggins said. “We’ve got a lot of young guards and we play really fast, so the big key is to take care of the ball and that’s something that coach Frank leans on older guys to do.”

Thompson’s relationship with UMass’ other starting guard, Diggins, was a positive for the Minutemen all night. Despite being similar guards with jumpers yet to be proven as reliable, they manage to fit on the court so well together it looks like they have one brain.

“Me and ‘Key’ [Thompson] have grown a lot together, that’s my roommate,” Diggins said. “We feed off each other. I know what he likes to do. I know where he sees me at once both sides of the court. I think us having a year of experience with coach Frank gives us a nod over all the freshmen so I think we just lean on each other.”

Another positive aspect of Thompson’s performance was his ability to take it off the dribble and get past his defender. He didn’t show such an ability all that often last year. Now, he’s still as strong but looks quicker and more in control.

His improved burst is complemented by reliable finishing at the rim on both hands and through contact, and he got to the rack at will against Albany’s guard-heavy lineup.

“I thought they were great,” Martin said of Diggins and Thompson. “[Diggins] and [Thompson], they’re in a great space mentally, they’re connected to me, they’re connected to our team, they help their teammates and they’re aggressive as heck.

“It’s a 30-point game and [Thompson] went headfirst into the sidelines going after a loose ball, created a dunk [for Diggins] and it was all him. That’s the kind of energy that he brings every day. I know his teammates respect the heck out of him.”

Pedro Gray Soares can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @P_GraySoares.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2023)
Josh Cohen proves his worth in first game with UMass men’s basketball
Daily Collegian (2022)
UMass men’s basketball opens season against Albany
UMass hosts event on youth mental health in western Massachusetts
UMass hosts event on youth mental health in western Massachusetts
Photo via kevinabstract.co
Album Review: ‘Blanket’ by Kevin Abstract
Weed rules: UMass hosts discussion about marijuana legalization
'Weed rules': UMass hosts discussion about marijuana legalization
Photo courtesy of Flickr.
Intellectualism can be a mask for fascism
More in Headlines
Professor Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò discusses the purpose of education
Professor Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò discusses the purpose of education
Renaissance Faire comes to Sylvan Snack Bar
Renaissance Faire comes to Sylvan Snack Bar
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass women’s basketball defeats Saint Peter’s in season opener 56-44
Daily Collegian (2023)
Toth: UMass needs more steady hands
Daily Collegian (2023)
Stefanie Kulesza drops first career double-double in season opener
Violent incident at Hillel gathering results in one arrested
Violent incident at Hillel gathering results in one arrested
More in Men's Basketball
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass basketball 2023 preseason special issue
Daily Collegian (2023)
Breaking down UMass basketball’s 2023-24 schedule
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass men’s basketball 2023-24 roster preview
Daily Collegian (2023)
Four takeaways from UMass' exhibition win against Western Connecticut State
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass men’s basketball coasts to victory in exhibition against Western Connecticut State
Cade Belisle / Daily Collegian (2015)
Introducing the Massachusetts basketball team competing for one million dollars
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *