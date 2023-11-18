UMass men’s hockey triumphs over Keene State, winning 3-0

The Massachusetts men’s club hockey team beat Keene State College 3-0 on Thursday night with its second shutout of the season.

“I think that was one of our best team games all around,” Vish said. “[Trey Peterson] with the shutout. I think all of our [defense] played really well, we didn’t let up any goals, and our forwards were doing the right things on the walls, getting pucks in deep and you know three goals against a team like that is very impressive.”

UMass’ (8-5-1) defensemen were in full force, sprawling out across the ice to prevent the puck from crossing the goal line. Ellis Vish performed exceptionally, blocking seven shots by Keene State (7-3-0).

“We didn’t give up a single goal. We only gave up 17 shots which is tough to do,” head coach Mike DeFazio said. “I think everything we did this week, a tough practice Monday, film [Wednesday], all came together perfectly today. That’s a big win, we needed to beat [Keene State] for the national ranking, but also for our league matchup.”

Offensive momentum was built by captains JD Anderson and Mitchell Rickert contributing to the first score of the game. Anderson snapped the puck into the goal with the setup of Rickert only four minutes into the game.

Will Trischitta scored the second goal for the Minutemen to widen the separation from a one-score game. Trischitta later assisted Chris Roy to score immediately after the beginning of the third frame. With the puck still in play, Roy was able to tap it in before Keene’s goalie could lunge for the save.

“Our captains up front, Rickert, Trischitta and [Anderson] were very good,” DeFazio said. “They had two more goals tonight. They’ve just been our steady line for most of the year, so I would say they maybe had the best game of the bunch up front.”

UMass had an impressive 43 shots on goal, trumping the Owls who garnered 17 shots.

“I think [the game] was consistent…that’s something we’ve been lacking, especially in the beginning part of the year, but tonight it was [good] from the start,” DeFazio said. “We scored in the first, I think we scored again in the second, scored again in the third. So it was just a consistent effort the entire time.”

The Minutemen look to continue to improve their team performance and carry positive momentum to their next game against Bryant Nov. 19. Puck drop from the Mullins Center Community Rink is set for 3 p.m.

“Our season has been a little bit of a roller coaster so far, but we’re finally finding our stride now, so now we’re kind of riding this high,” DeFazio said. “Hopefully we can kind of take it into Thanksgiving break, finish off the regular season strong, and then go to St. Louis on a high. That’s our goal for this year.”

