UMass women’s club hockey prevails over Utah 1-0

The Minutewomen end the weekend series with two consecutive wins against the Utes
Courtesy+of+Collegian+photo+archives.
Courtesy of Collegian photo archives.
By Kate Endres, Collegian Correspondent
November 12, 2023

The Massachusetts women’s club hockey team finished its weekend with a 1-0 victory over Utah on Saturday. 

UMass (6-4) once again hosted Utah (5-5) at the Mullins Center Community Rink, looking to finish the weekend with two wins. After defeating the Utes 5-1 in the first game of the series, the tension between both teams was high in game two as the physicality among players increased as the battle progressed.  

“You [have to] expect it,” head coach Bill Wright said. “It’s a physical game we need to be ready for it and we need to be okay with it because at the end of the day it’s hockey”.  

UMass started the game off strong, scoring within the first four minutes of play. After a tripping call against Utah, the Minutewomen used the power play to capitalize. 

Olivia Jordan gained possession on the far right of the ice and with a clear window, shot the puck into the Utes’ goaltender, Caroline Steegmans. Rebounding off the keeper’s pads, Lily Sparrow and Olivia Jordan fumbled the puck out to Brianna O’Neill, who tipped the puck into the back of the right corner of the net 

The first period ended with 15 shots on goal for UMass, half of the total shots the Minutewomen attempted throughout the game.  

Neither team was able to dominate play in the second period, howeverthe physicality of the game became increasingly apparent. UMass committed a roughing penalty eight minutes in, providing Utah with an opportunity to even the score. However, the Minutewomen’s defense held firm, denying Utah any goals during the power play.  

The Utes found themselves in penalty trouble as well, with a cross-checking penalty 12 minutes in, yet UMass was unable to score during the power play.   

“I think it was mostly just go out there and try and win your shift,” Wright said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of momentum shifts…but it was a tough-fought game”.  

As the third period rolled around, the intensity ramped up. Utah came out with vigor, taking multiple shots on Minutewomen’s goalie Sarah Matthews out of the gate. 

“[Matthews] is solid, all the time,” Wright said. “We rely on our goaltenders, and they come up for us all the time”.  

Matthews ended the game with a total of 20 saves during the 60 minutes of play, keeping the Minutewomen ahead.   

With about two minutes left, the Utes decided to pull their goaltender off of the ice to have a two-player advantage against the Minutewomen. UMass’ defense held strong and the Minutewomen came out victorious.  

Winning their last four games, UMass will look to carry its momentum going into its next series against Niagara University. Puck drop is at 6:20 p.m. at Mullins Center Community Rink on Friday 

Kate Endres can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter at @Kate_e_endres. 
