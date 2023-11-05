UMass women’s club hockey shuts out Davenport in 5-0 victory

The Massachusetts women’s club hockey team shut out the Davenport Panthers Friday night in a convincing 5-0 victory. The Minutewomen (3-4) hosted the Panthers (1-8) in an offensive showcase. With 48 total shots on goal, UMass looked composed and secure on its lines, especially after coming off a difficult loss against Liberty.

“We mixed up the lines a little bit tonight, just trying to get something going offensively,” head coach Bill Wright said. “We haven’t been scoring many goals here, so we’re just trying to get things rolling a little bit.”

The first period started off strong for UMass, with its first goal scored within a minute and a half of play by forward Hannah Gromko. Soon thereafter, Julia Williams took possession of the puck and sent it to Maya Shapiro who got another one in the back of the net for the Minutewomen, just four minutes after the first. The period ended with a total of 13 shots on goal from UMass.

Coming off a strong first frame, the Minutewomen began the second period with the same vigor they had previously shown. Although the only goal was scored once again by Gromko, UMass’ offensive endeavors continued with another 15 shots fired at Davenport’s goal.

“I was really happy [with my performance], I think the team did a really good job moving the puck around, getting me the puck,” Gromko said. “… I think we came out pretty strong but we’ve got to keep coming out strong, keeping our speed, moving the puck around.”

Still dominated by UMass, the third period was consistently more physical. Numerous penalties were conceded by both sides totaling five players being sent to the box. This did not stop the Minutewomen from extending their lead. About seven minutes into the period, Kaleigh Wall sent the puck to Kayla Russ for the Minutewomen’s fourth goal, and with 41 seconds left to play, Danielle Craig found the back of the net for UMass’ fifth.

“We had good practices this week, I felt like we were ready to go, [and] we got the result we wanted,” Wright said.

Despite the commanding performance of the offense, the Minutewomen’s defense had quite the game as well, moving the game along and keeping the puck in UMass’ possession. The Minutewomen held the Panthers to only 14 shots on goal throughout all three periods.

“I didn’t think we [kept the momentum] actually,” Wright said. “We started off really well and then after about the first three or four shifts we started playing different, and it kind of hurt us a little bit. I thought that we could have been better than five-nothing today, but we’ll take it.”

The Minutewomen look to keep the momentum going into their next game, as they take on Davenport once again. UMass will be back in action on Nov. 4 at 12:20 p.m. in the Mullins Center community rink.

Kate Endres can be reached at [email protected] or followed on Twitter @Kate_e_endres. Emma Bensley can be reached at [email protected].