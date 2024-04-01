Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Morning Wood: UPub to reopen as new residence hall in wake of housing crisis

Presence of aged alcohol has skyrocketed demand for the new dormitories
Morning+Wood%3A+UPub+to+reopen+as+new+residence+hall+in+wake+of+housing+crisis
Christina Yacono
By Frink McDink IV, Morning Wood Correspondent
April 1, 2024

Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical and is meant for humorous purposes only. All interviews and individuals are fictitious.

Due to the overwhelming number of students that request on-campus housing on a yearly basis at the University of Massachusetts, the once-defunct UPub in the Campus Center is being transformed into new University housing, according to reports.

UPub, once a shining example of how we can better integrate alcoholism into academic settings, has been shuttered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its abandonment, rumors have abounded of what exactly is going on behind the closed doors of the closed establishment in recent years. Students have reported seeing ladders and construction materials where patrons once enjoyed watered down Bud Lights and flirted with middle-aged dining hall workers.

Now, the University has announced its new housing initiative to combat overcrowding: the addition of 18-and-a-half new dormitories in the space that UPub previously occupied. The half room is due to building constraints, forcing a dorm room to share space with the slimy janitor’s closet.

Dorm rooms will become available immediately for students to use. Demand for the rooms has skyrocketed in recent days, perhaps due to the revelation that UPub residents will have constant, uninterrupted access to the building’s supply of beer, wine and liquor that have stood the test of time since UPub’s closure.

“I mean, f**k. I’m genuinely an alcoholic. I literally need to live here. I’m ready to fight for my rights,” said Harold Dumplesworth, a seventh-year senior English and public policy double major, as he brandished a sword.

The prospect of unlimited access to alcohol for a college student is certainly tantalizing, but aren’t all those beverages…old? Like, four years old? Morning Wood reached out to the UMass Office of Waste Management (OWM) to discuss the possibility of contamination and, in the worst-case, the alcohol becoming stronger due to aging and leading to January 6th-style riots across campus.

“It’s probably fine. I don’t really know or care. I’m 49 years old and I’m stuck in a college’s sanitation department. I’m basically a glorified garbage man,” Berger Sherger Flerger, an assistant manager at OWM, told Morning Wood, as a single tear rolled down his face.

On behalf of Morning Wood, we’re sincerely sorry for your life situation, Mr. Flerger.

At the end of the day, we can all be grateful that the University is taking this action to ease the housing crisis. We can only hope that UPub Residence Hall will relieve some pressure from our strained infrastructure.

And…free alcohol! C’mon, It’s free alcohol!

 

Frink McDink IV can be found guzzling expired PBRs in the half-room at UPub Residence Hall.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
Concrete exclusion across America: Chat Travieso’s ‘A Nation of Walls’
Concrete exclusion across America: Chat Travieso’s ‘A Nation of Walls’
Music for the masses: WMUA’s Battle of the Bands
Music for the masses: WMUA’s Battle of the Bands
Apologies do not erase the damage done to Drake Bell
Apologies do not erase the damage done to Drake Bell
Remembering Taylor Hawkins
Remembering Taylor Hawkins
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass baseball takes one game in A-10 opener against VCU
Daily Collegian (2023)
Softball Notebook: UMass sweeps series against St. Bonaventure
More in Archives
Ghana’s repressive LGBTQ+ bill is shameful
Ghana’s repressive LGBTQ+ bill is shameful
Daily Collegian (2024)
Lacrosse Notebook: UMass mounts mammoth comeback, topping Hobart in Atlantic 10 opener, 13-12
SGA discusses options for reform of the Student Activities Fee increase
SGA discusses options for reform of the Student Activities Fee increase
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass falls in double overtime to Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
دور يوماس في أزمة الإسكان في أمهرست
دور يوماس في أزمة الإسكان في أمهرست
Carta: Comunidade da UMass, ajude Nellie a fazer seu transplante de rim
Carta: Comunidade da UMass, ajude Nellie a fazer seu transplante de rim
More in Morning Wood
Geoff King/Daily Collegian (2010)
Dormir sur la béquille : Où trouver les beaux.lles parti.e.s à UMass
Morning Wood: UMass Hysteria
Morning Wood: UMass Hysteria
Graphic by Nick Archambault.
Morning Wood: 2023
Shilpa Sweth/Daily Collegian (2022)
Morning Wood: Bricks falling from Du Bois library part of admin's plan to cut down on population of lame nerds on campus
Nina Walat/Daily Collegian (2020)
Morning Wood: Eduroam Rewind
Andy Castillo/Daily Collegian (2015)
Morning Wood: UMass Student Trustee stages apparent hostile corporate takeover of Board of Trustees
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *