Accidental death occurs near campus

Without releasing the name of the individual, nor how the person died, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a body was found near the University of Massachusetts Campus.

Officials have described the death as unattended and accidental, according to Western Mass News. The University said that the death was not one of their students, nor was it on-campus, they also reported; however, UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski also said that although they don’t know the person’s relationship to the school, it is a tragedy.

“It appears to be a private death on private property, non-criminal,” Mary Carey, communications director for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told the Daily Collegian.

She added that the D.A.’s office would not be publishing a press release on the matter.

“We never publicize details about private deaths,” Carey said.

Will Soltero can be reached at wsoltero@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @WillSoltero. Jackson Cote can be reached at jkcote@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @jackson_k_cote.