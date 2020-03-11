- Archives
Film Frauds Season 2: Episode 2 – Game of Thrones Season 8, ‘Dark’ Movies, and the Spiderman Films
Matt Martella and Tyler Clardy discuss the fall off of Game of Thrones from popular culture, the new wave of 'dark' movies, and then they rank the Spiderman films in the second episode of Film Frauds.
March 11, 2020
