UMass expects campus to ‘return to normal’ in fall, will allow full dorm capacity

The University of Massachusetts will invite 13,000 students back to campus this fall, the school said on a recently added page of its website.

UMass has not yet announced a formal fall plan. But the details on housing give the first sense that next semester may represent a relative return to normal on campus.

“With the exception of a small percentage of space reserved for potential isolation and quarantine, all available rooms will be filled to design capacity,” the webpage said.

All freshmen students will be guaranteed housing, while all undergraduates will be eligible. Students must request appointments in the housing selection process by Friday.

In addition, UMass will begin offering in-person campus tours on April 20. Tours will be limited to 15 people and first offered to those already admitted for the fall semester.

Students will also have the opportunity to participate in New Student Orientation over the summer. The program will be online and offer synchronous and asynchronous components. Freshmen and transfer students will also participate in an in-person welcome in August prior to the start of the year.

“UMass Amherst expects campus life to return to normal operations in fall 2021. That means an emphasis on face-to-face instruction, full residence halls, and a complement of student events and activities,” the website read. “When our community returns to campus in September, we plan to offer students a full college experience.”

