UMass research professor arrested on OUI charge

A University of Massachusetts professor was arrested for OUI on Tuesday for allegedly striking a baby stroller with her vehicle while intoxicated.

Tammy Haut Donahue, a research professor in the biomedical engineering department, was arraigned on May 18 at the Eastern Hampshire District Court, where she pleaded not guilty. Haut Donahue was released on personal recognizance according to a report by The Boston Globe.

As described in a post by the Hadley Police Department on their Facebook page, a 911 call was received at around 2:30 p.m., “reporting that a female who appeared impaired, operating a black BMW, struck a baby stroller in the Mountain Farms parking lot.” The post also reported that the baby sustained no injuries.

University Spokesman Ed Blaguszewski told the Collegian, “Our thoughts are with the mother and her child following this very concerning matter. UMass Amherst confirms that Tammy Haut Donahue is a research professor in biomedical engineering. It is our understanding that the case is in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office.”

The Collegian reached out to Professor Haut Donahue but did not receive a comment.

Haut Donahue’s University faculty profile notes that her “research work is in the area of analytical and experimental biomechanics with a focus on the musculoskeletal system. As a principal investigator, Haut Donahue has been awarded about $14 million in research funding including $1.4 million in current support.” Haut Donahue is also the Director of the Orthopaedic Bioengineering Research Laboratory at UMass.

On Haut Donahue’s personnel page, it says that she “earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University and a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from University of California at Davis.” Haut Donahue joined the University in 2018 following a seven-year career at Colorado State University.

