Strong defensive performance helps aid UMass’ offense past Central Connecticut State

The Minutemen allowed only two shots on net through 102 minutes of play

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team’s steady defensive performance helped guide UMass’ offense past Central Connecticut State University on Wednesday. The Minutemen (3-0-1) took the game into the second overtime period before capitalizing on an opportunity to score and seal their win over the Blue Devils (0-4.)

“We’re very happy to get the win,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “We learned a lot from this, so all credit to Central Connecticut, they made it very hard for us. But credit to our guys as well for keeping going.”

The first half of the game was very back and forth, but as time went on UMass took control of possession and the pace of the game. This ultimately allowed the Minutemen to score from the center of the box, as forward Filippo Begliardi Ghidini put the ball into the back of the net off an assist from forward Alec Hughes in the 18th minute.

Central Connecticut soon fired back with a goal of its own from midfielder Austin Rocke, assisted by midfielder Rida Kori, in the 20th minute.

“We’re disappointed we gave away a goal, that’s a collective effort not just the defense,” O’Leary said. “I don’t think they threatened us a lot, but they definitely made it tough.”

Despite missed opportunities from the Minutemen, who missed a penalty shot and incurred an offsides goal, UMass was able to stay strong defensively and hold off Central Connecticut heading into overtime. The Minutemen took 19 shots during the game, while holding the Blue Devils to only six.

“Our defense kept them under control,” O’Leary said. “So we live to fight another day.”

After a contested first overtime, UMass was able to put away Central Connecticut in the 102nd minute, after Begliardi Ghidini came up big, scoring the winning goal from a shot on the right side of the box, shooting across his body, scoring into the top left of the net off an assist by forward Yosuke Hanya.

“I’m very happy for Filippo [Begliardi Ghidini],” O’Leary said. “He does so much unselfish work for us and he’s mature. He is there when things are going well and badly for the team, so I’m absolutely delighted he got two goals today.”

Begliardi Ghidini believes that the win will give the team a lot of momentum heading into the rest of the season.

“It’s definitely a huge boost for us,” Begliardi Ghidini said. “Tomorrow we will start working and getting ready for Saturday, which will be another challenge.”

The Minutemen will face off against the University of Vermont at home on Saturday at 1 p.m.

