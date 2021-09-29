UMass Student Government Association releases statement condemning recent racist emails sent to students

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the University of Massachusetts Student Government Association condemned the recent racist emails sent to Black student organizations. “In light of the awful, heinous, disgusting emails being sent out to the Black student organizations on campus, we wanted to condemn all of the racist actions that have been occurring on campus recently,” the post read. “It is not acceptable for our own students to feel unsafe on their college campus,” it added.

The SGA also acknowledged an upcoming event being hosted by the Black Student Union and the Black Mass Communication Project to “offer support and discussion at this tragic time.” The event will occur Thursday at 6:30 p.m., location to be determined.

The post concluded with campus resources, including the Malcolm X Cultural Center, the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Center for Multicultural Advancement and Student Success (CMASS). They also provided the link to bias incident reporting.

The post was in response to a recent anti-Black email that was sent out to the Black student organizations on campus. In a statement to students last Thursday, Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer Nefertiti Walker explained that “the content of these emails is vile, blatantly racist, and violently offensive.”

She added that “there have been other acts of anti-Black hate imposed on our community through the ‘Contact Us’ online forms of registered student organizations, as well as an incident involving the offender driving by and yelling an anti-Black racist epithet at a group of Black students.”

