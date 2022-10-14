UMass student struck by car on Massachusetts Avenue Thursday

Student struck by car while crossing crosswalk during heavy rain and wind conditions

At around 10:08 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 13, a female University of Massachusetts student was struck by a motor vehicle at the crosswalk located at Massachusetts Avenue and Sunset Avenue, according to University spokesperson, Ed Blaguszewski. The student did not suffer fatal injuries.

According to Blaguszewski, the vehicle was headed eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue when it struck the student as she was headed north toward the street median. The accident occurred during heavy rain and wind conditions.

“UMass Police report the student was transported by Amherst Fire Department ambulance to Baystate [sic] Medical Center in Springfield, where she was treated and released,” Blaguszewski said in an email statement.

“What we can say is we transported a patient who was involved in a traffic accident,” Amherst Fire Department Fire Chief W. Tim Nelson said.

The driver of the vehicle was not a UMass student and “received a citation for failing to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk,” Blaguszewski said.

This is the third accident involving student pedestrians on Massachusetts Avenue since last year. Two separate accidents occurred the previous year resulting in the death of one student and an injury of another.

