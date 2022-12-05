Daily Collegian Sports: Weekend recap

December is here and UMass athletics remain in full swing. From commanding wins over PAC-12 teams to rival victories on the road, and plenty of hockey, swim and dive in between, the Collegian was there to cover it all.

The men’s basketball team took a win on Harvard’s home turf on Friday night and you can read all about the Minutemen’s electrifying win here, with coverage from the beat:

Joey Aliberti detailed the crowd, with a focus on how that impacted the UMass win.

Harvard’s Chris Ledlum gave UMass trouble but Pedro Gray Soares detailed how the Minutemen stayed alive.

For your total game recap, Judah Katz detailed the important, comeback win.

The women’s basketball program hit the road as it traveled to Arizona to take on PAC-12’s Arizona State and SEC’s Missouri in less than 24 hours. On Friday, the Minutewomen took down ASU in dominant fashion before falling short to Missouri on Saturday. The women’s basketball beat fills you in on Friday and Saturday’s action.

Rachel Toth detailed the win that kicked off the statement weekend.

Johnny Depin highlighted UMass’ work on the glass against the Sun Devils.

UMass was without Sydney Taylor and Makennah White on Saturday. Lulu Kesin recapped the loss without two of the Minutewomen’s most important players.

In the loss, Destiney Philoxy made history. Twice. Michael Araujo detailed what the graduate student accomplished on Saturday and beyond.

Hockey returned from Ireland to play in state rival UMass Lowell on Saturday night. The hockey beat was back at Mullins for action and has your coverage of the tie to the River Hawks.

Sydney Ciano recapped the game action that went to a shootout.

Matt Skillings drew focus to Taylor Makar, who had the lone goal for UMass.

For swim and dive, the Minutewomen topped Vermont and Binghamton but on the men’s side, Binghamton defeated the Minutemen.

Lucy Postera and Marco Lopez describe what went down for UMass’ swim and dive programs, including a record breaking performance in the 200 yard backstroke.

The men’s club hockey team had a big win over Norwich at home, picking up its 13th win of the year on Saturday night.

Trevor Sheehan summarized the win here and Mike Maynard drew focus to the Minutemen’s scoring abilities.

