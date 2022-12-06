Five+Amherst+makeup+artists+you+need+to+follow

From a perfect glam to a flawless cut crease, these students are proving that you don’t need thousands of dollars to create a stunning look — just raw talent and a close-enough makeup store

It’s no secret that the world of makeup is a hard one to enter. From finding the perfect shade to getting a seamless blend, it takes courage, determination and a huge amount of creativity and talent to make it in the field — along with well-managed finances, of course.

But that’s not to say it’s impossible. Meet five local makeup artists who cracked the code right here in Amherst. With flawless bases and breathtaking looks, these artists got you covered and definitely deserve your follow.

Makeup by Ana

Ana Belen Moscoso Gonzales (@makeupby_amg) is an aficionado of illusionist and “artsy” makeup.

A junior mathematics and biochemistry & molecular biology double major, Gonzales describes her makeup style as “mostly a little of everything.” She likes artistic makeup but usually does things that are “wearable,” yet fun and expressive.

Gonzales got into makeup during the pandemic after she graduated high school. She was “artistically bored and had no supplies,” so she started doing makeup as her new creative outlet and eventually “fell in love with it.”

“The best part [about doing makeup] is collaborating with the client, asking for their input and being able to fulfill their vision,” Gonzales said.

Interested in Ana’s looks? Contact her through Instagram, @makeupby_amg .

Amamazing Beauty

Boasting a significant portfolio of clients, Christina Ama Acheampong (@amamazingbeauty) is your go-to MUA for that jaw-dropping glow and glam look, along with a perfect beat, of course. A senior biology major, Acheampong describes her makeup style as “full glam/soft glam,” and started doing makeup the summer of 2018.

With over 1,000 followers, Acheampong mastered this craft with years of experience. “I love a flawless base. I’m all about skin and complexion and making sure I can enhance people’s features according to their face shape,” she said.

“I also love how I can tailor things to the clients’ needs and skin. I’m very big on being unique and finding what’s best for you as an individual,” she added.

Email her at [email protected] to book an appointment.

KSA Beauty

From teaching masterclasses to working on professional shoots, Kalyn Sabia Aggor (@ksabeautyofficial) is no amateur makeup artist. With over 200 looks for a variety of shoots, Aggor will ensure you get that eye-popping look that everyone’s craving. A senior economics major, she was inspired by her mom to get into makeup when she was 12 and hasn’t looked back since.

Aggor loves that ​​you don’t need any prior knowledge or experience to get into this field. “Messing up your makeup can be transformed into a completely new idea; there’s so much that you can do with some colors and brushes,” she said.

She draws inspiration from the world around her. “I am always thinking of looks that I haven’t done before and I get inspired just by looking at everyday situations and objects,” Aggor said.

Want Kalyn to do your makeup? Reach out to her through email at [email protected], text (774-994-6992) or on Instagram @ksabeautyofficial.

Helen Sexton

As head of makeup for UMass Fashion Organization, Helen Sexton (@hellsexmakeup) is making waves in the UMass community with their art. They started doing makeup seven years ago as a way of “correcting” their insecurities, but they have now tapped into the “serenity of creativity” and likes “creating beautiful art on people’s faces.”

A senior psychology major, Sexton describes their makeup style as “colorful and eyeliner-centric,” and has a penchant for bold looks. “I like to sit down, talk to a new person, [and] get my hands absolutely covered in eyeshadow,” they said.

Sexton likes that makeup allows them to collaborate and receive feedback on their art. “It’s an open and brief experience every time, and it’s such a lively and social experience to work on a face as a canvas,” they added.

Want to book Helen for a shoot? Reach out to them either by email at [email protected] or on Instagram @helen.a.sexton/@hellsexmakeup!

Thania Martinez

Thania Martinez (@bythaniaa), a social thought and political economy major, is an MUA who loves the art form as it builds confidence. “I can sit down and be up close and personal with my own face and paint it however I’d like,” she said.

Describing her style as “editorial, experimental and ethereal,” Martinez loves doing makeup as it “requires creativity and artistic skill like any other visual art, but the canvas is one’s face, which makes it a totally different process.”

“I pull inspiration from other woman of color makeup artists, who tend to be queer, because they’re the real trailblazers of editorial makeup,” she added. She also likes doing her clients’ makeup since it’s a “fun challenge” and is an intimate experience. “[The client’s] putting their trust into you to make them feel beautiful and confident,” Martinez said.

Ask Thania to do a look for you! Reach out to her through email at [email protected] or on Instagram @bythaniaa!

