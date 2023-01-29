Suspect in Holyoke Mall shooting in custody, one confirmed dead

A suspect is in custody after the fatal shooting Saturday evening, officials declare no public threat

HOLYOKE – One person is confirmed dead after a shooting in the Holyoke Mall on Saturday evening, confirmed by Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

The Holyoke Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 6:59 p.m. A male suspect was taken into custody “immediately” after officials arrived at the mall; Gulluni cited no active threat to the public in a statement released on Saturday night.

The shooting involved two parties. The victim was not connected to the conflict, but rather a bystander to the shooting.

Both the suspect and victim’s names have yet to be released by officials.

“This is an open investigation. We will be sure to share more,” Mayor Garcia said in a statement on his Facebook page. He live-streamed a press conference later Saturday evening.

At the press conference, Holyoke Chief of Police David Pratt also declared an active homicide investigation led by both Holyoke Police Department and Mass. State Police. He then introduced Mayor Garcia to the podium, who offered thanks to police officers and mall personnel for handling the situation.

Mayor Garcia said that he and the police department wanted to assure the public that this was an “isolated incident.”

“This wasn’t an active shooter situation. But instead a situation that took place between two parties,” Garcia said at the conference.

Multiple mall-goers took to Facebook and Twitter to post about their firsthand experiences during the conflict, some citing the rush of running crowds hurrying to exit the building and overall feelings of fear during the events that transpired.

During the press conference, Police Chief Pratt said that the Holyoke Mall will be open the day following the shooting, Sunday, Jan. 29. “There will be a strong presence from the Holyoke Police Department for tomorrow,” Pratt said.

Further updates will be announced from the Holyoke DA’s office as the active homicide investigation develops.

Caitlin Reardon can be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @caitlinjreardon.