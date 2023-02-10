- 2023
Recapping UMass hockey’s long winter break
Minutemen recently snapped six-game losing streak
February 10, 2023
On this episode of the Collegian Sports Podcast, hockey beat writers Colin McCarthy, Kayla Gregoire and Matt Skillings recapped how the UMass hockey team performed over break. They discussed what went wrong for the Minutemen during their six game losing streak, how they were able to bounce back against Providence, and had some fun playing a guessing game with player stat lines from the season.