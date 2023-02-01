Two finalists announced in search to replace chancellor

An email to the UMass community reveals finalists in search for replacement for Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy

On Feb. 1, University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees Chairman Victor Woolridge released an email announcing the two finalists chosen in the search for an individual to succeed existing UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy.

The email named the two candidates as Javier Reyes, Interim Chancellor at the University Illinois Chicago, and Paul Tikalsky, Dean of the College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology at Oklahoma State University. Woolridge forwarded the two finalists to UMass President Marty Meehan and the Board of Trustees for consideration.

Woolridge’s email, directed towards UMass students, faculty, staff and community stakeholders, noted the “comprehensive and inclusive” search that led to the two finalists being chosen.

“Throughout this process, I have been most impressed by our search committee members’ collaborative spirit and determination as well as the candid feedback we have received from the University’s many stakeholders,” the email stated.

The search committee, which consists of 21 members, held forums for stakeholders, faculty, staff and students in September to gain feedback regarding the next chancellor. Executive search firm Isaacson, Miller was also hired to aid in the selection process.

The search firm “communicated with 108 potential candidates and interviewed 26 of them,” the email added. “As a committee, we interviewed 12 candidates, leading us to today’s designation of finalists.”

The email also provided a resource for viewers to “meet the finalists,” with attachments to their biographies and professional and academic histories. According to the website, Reyes and Tikalsky will be visiting campus in the coming weeks to receive feedback from the UMass community and stakeholders.

