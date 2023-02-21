Weekly Playlist: TikTok continues to dominate music

The top tracks Collegian staff have been loving so far in 2023

“Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPanthress and Ice Spice

Shannon Moore, Assistant Arts Editor

The TikTok famous track, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2,” is even better with the addition of TikTok’s current favorite rapper, Ice Spice. The bedroom-pop song is high-tempo with simple lyrics exploring the topic of being played by mediocre men.

Ice Spice comes in halfway through the track, with her classic drill flow and ad-libs. The combination of the upbeat track with Ice Spice’s laid back yet raunchy personality makes for a track guaranteed to get you up and grooving.

“Body Better” by Maisie Peters

Molly Hamilton, Assistant Arts Editor

English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters has consistently released charming, lyrically-driven tracks since 2018. Honest to a fault, “Body Better” marks a turning point in her career. Peters veers away from the minimally produced ballads of her past and produces something fun and fresh.

While the production is upbeat and lightheaded, a closer listen reveals a painfully relatable story of insecurity. Peters’ songwriting is the centerpiece, particularly the clever refrain, “I can’t help thinking that she’s got a better body / Has she got a body better than mine?”

“Ditto” by NewJeans

James Rosales, Head Arts Editor

K-pop? Not really – this breakthrough TikTok hit is everything but “pop.” Embracing sounds from the 1990s and 2000s, the new girl group NewJeans proves the power of nostalgia. First garnering attention as BTS’ predecessors from mother-labels, HYBE and Universal Music Group, their music has defied all expectations.

The laid back track “Ditto” draws inspiration from the Baltimore club music of the ‘90s, which combines elements of house, breakbeat and hip-hop. Like most of their tracks, “Ditto” is minimally produced and melody driven.

Lyrically, it communicates the innocence and naïveté of a school-yard crush. Their youthful vocals impress in delivery and technique. The world seems ready to grow up with the girls of NewJeans, though we cannot ignore the valid criticism that underage idols risk experiencing fetishization and sexualization within the K-pop industry.

“Picket Fence” by Cowgirl Clue

Jackson Walker, Collegian Staff

This song is aptly described as having “feral frequency” and offers another peek into the sound for (hopefully) a forthcoming album from Cowgirl Clue. Her second single in six months, this marks her most active period since the release of “Icebreaker” in 2019. “Picket Fence” features heavy bass at a breakneck pace with steady drum and bass melodies, much like the back half of her June release, “Trailblaze.”

“Heartbreak Feels So Good” by Fall Out Boy

Sierra Thornton, Collegian Staff

Coming back from a five-year album hiatus, Fall Out Boy released their latest pre-release from their upcoming album “So Much (For) Stardust.” Returning to their older sound, “Heartbreak Feels So Good” personally reminds me of tracks from their album “Save Rock and Roll,” in the best ways possible. The absolute highlight of the song is the chorus and its production. Both the lyrics and background vocals synergize to create a powerful sound.

“Contact” by Kelela

Thomas Machacz, Collegian Staff

Electronic R&B innovator Kelela is back with a whole new album, “Raven,” reaching deeper into atmospheric soundscapes and alluring lyrics. Kelela’s smooth, effortless vocals lend a sexy confidence to every track, particularly to “Contact,” one of the most dance-forward songs on the album. With a club beat reminiscent of dance hall hits of the ‘90s, the song marries retro stylism to an immersive modern synth. The result is a propulsive hit whose power cannot be denied.