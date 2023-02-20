- 2023
- Archives
- Basketball
- Headlines
- Men's Basketball
- Podcasts
- Scrolling Headlines
- Sports
- Sports
- Sports Podcasts
- The Collegian Sports Podcast
- Women's Basketball
Women’s basketball crushes Rhode Island w/ Lulu Kesin, men’s basketball defensive emergence w/ Dean Wendel
Minutewomen are 12-1 in A-10 play
February 20, 2023
Joey Aliberti is joined by Collegian beat writers to break down each of UMass’ basketball teams’ current standing. Lulu Kesin joins first to talk women’s basketball, how they beat Rhode Island and who stands in its way to get to a second straight tournament. Dean Wendel joins to talk about the men’s most recent win over Rhode Island, the familiarity of the survival mode mindset and its next matchup against Dayton.