Pop-up for Fieldstone Apartments spurs new details about on-campus housing

Furniture showcases, spokespeople answering questions and snacks at the grand opening in Whitmore Room 139

On Thursday March 2, Greystar, the managing company of the new Fieldstone apartments, invited the public to go to their pop-up in Whitmore Room 139. People were able to come in and ask questions about the private apartments while enjoying smores and coffee.

Slate, the undergraduate apartments, will have 623 spots for students. It will be open to University of Massachusetts students exclusively in August 2023 and leases will last from Aug. 25, 2023 to July 31, 2024, according to Keanu Hallowell, a Greystar regional property manager.

Students will have to pay 12 installments of:

$2,256 for a studio apartment

$2,471 for a one bedroom apartment

$1,826 for a two bedroom apartment

$1,504 for a four bedroom apartment

The total prices range from $18,048 to $29,652 for one year.

The pricing is per person, so every individual would have to pay $1,504 in a 4 bedroom apartment. This also means that if someone misses their payment, the other roommates are not responsible for it.

Around the office there was a kitchen, living room and bedroom set fully furnished showcasing all the utilities and amenities that Fieldstone will offer.

Fieldstone spokespeople said that each apartment will be furnished with full size beds, dressers, desks, chairs, couches, coffee tables and TV stands. Apartments will also have stainless steel appliances like a fridge, microwave, washer and dryer and an oven. Heat, electricity, water and Wi-Fi are included with rent. Students will have key fobs for the building and personal keys for their apartment and room.

There were also banners that showed the cafe, community spaces and a gym that will be in the complex. All UMass students will have access to these spaces, not just Fieldstone residents.

If Fieldstone residents are unhappy with the apartments and want to leave or are going abroad, they can find someone else to take over the space and Fieldstone will charge a transferring fee for the other students to move in.

Artisan, Fieldstone’s graduate housing, will possibly be open by January 2024.

Grad students will have to pay 12 installments of:

$1,884 for a studio apartment

$2,069 for a one-bedroom apartment

$1,687 for a two-bedroom apartment

The total prices range from $20,244 to $24,828 for a year.

While students roamed around, they were free to eat candy, cookies and make smores. They also were able to take free Fieldstone merch and enter in a raffle for gift cards.

Students can learn more about Fieldstone apartments on its website .

