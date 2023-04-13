Noah Fernandes commits to Rutgers

In November 2021, Massachusetts men’s basketball star Noah Fernandes hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Rutgers at home. On Thursday a year and a half later, the senior guard announced his commitment to the Scarlett Knights on Twitter.

Rutgers will be Fernandes’ third school, as the 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound guard transferred from Wichita State to UMass after a freshman year with little playing time.

NEWS: UMass transfer Noah Fernandes has committed to Rutgers, he tells @On3sports.



Shot 45.2% from three and 48% from the field this season. Averaged 13.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, and 4.1 AST.



Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/aH1ZPfgmAi pic.twitter.com/UODhMkUfCX — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 13, 2023

Fernandes departs Amherst as the team’s leader and best player over the last two years, with a career average of 13.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game over 52 appearances with the Minutemen. He was named to the preseason Second Team All-Atlantic 10 entering this past season, but missed 20 total games with an ankle injury.

Despite the injury-riddled year, when Fernandes was on, he was one of the best players on the court. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.1 assists per game on 45.2 percent from deep in 2022-23, leading the Minutemen to some of their biggest wins of an up-and-down season.

In the opening round of the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational, Fernandes scored 22 points to knock off Colorado. Then he buried a game-winner against Murray State in the semifinals before leading the Minutemen to the title over Charlotte, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

In the non-conference slate, Fernandes led UMass to an in-state rivalry win over Harvard, sinking two free throws on an injured ankle to tie the game with three minutes left. Before aggravating his injury early in conference play, Fernandes had one of the Minutemen’s best performances of the year, when he scored 26 points on nine shot attempts along with seven assists to one turnover against Saint Louis.

Fernandes is the second UMass player to commit elsewhere after entering the transfer portal, as forward Dyondre Dominguez announced his commitment to Arkansas State on Saturday. There are four Minutemen still in the portal.

