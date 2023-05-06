Healthy communication is uncomfortable | Finding the one who listens

In their first collaborative episode with Massachusetts Daily Collegian, “The Rally Cry” hosts Angel and Tyler talk about the importance of mutual communication

“You got 5 seconds before you die, what do you say? Throughout all of our adventures, we learn to optimize our time by effectively communicating. When there is a purposeful goal in the conversations we have, one can grasp the entire message that is being said while assuring the other person of being heard and understood. However, there is no guarantee someone can understand right away. This can lead to wrong responses, misinterpretation and conflict.”

For more information, links and timestamps, visit The Rally Cry’s spotify page.