Chancellor+Subbaswamy+responds+to+SCOTUS+scrapping+affirmative+action

The chancellor promises a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion while also abiding by the laws

University of Massachusetts Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy sent out an email to the UMass community earlier today addressing the two Supreme Court of the United States cases challenging affirmative action in higher education.

The cases, Students for Fair Admission v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admission v. University of North Carolina, resulted in the striking down of race-conscious admissions programs at both universities.

“The Court’s decision dismantling affirmative action in college admissions marks a historic and challenging moment for all of higher education, including institutions such as ours that are deeply invested in inclusive education,” Subbaswamy said in his statement.

Regardless of the decision, the University will continue to work with the state and federal government to promote diversity, equity and inclusion while “operating within the boundaries of the law.”

However, Subbaswamy recognized that the University should prepare for “profound ramifications.” Prospective student recruitment and campus climate are anticipated to be affected.

UMass has used a holistic approach towards admissions since 2011 which “considers the entirety of an applicant’s life experiences” that is not solely based on race.

Moving forward, the University plans to continue to “develop funding for pipeline programs and advocate for financial aid investments.” The Campus Climate Survey will also continue to be utilized.

In a more brief statement released by UMass President Marty Meehan and the chancellors of the five UMass campuses, future changes to the admissions process are still being assessed.

