Celebrating+the+life+and+music+of+Jeff+Buckley

Jeff Buckley, acclaimed poet and 90s indie-folk musician, would have been 57 on Nov. 17. Buckley is most well-known for his cover of Leonard Cohen’s song “Hallelujah” on his album “Grace.” Although “Grace” is Buckley’s only recorded studio album, his unfinished album before he passed, “Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk,” was released by his mother as a compilation of Buckley’s work. Multiple live albums of Buckley’s performances have been released in recent years, such as “Live at Sin-e” which highlights Buckley’s raw talent.

Buckley amassed a cult-following for his poetic melancholy writings paired with his delicate soulful voice. Buckley was only 30-years-old when he accidentally drowned in the Mississippi River after being missing for days. The cause of his drowning is unknown, but there were no drugs or alcohol in his system when he died. The tragic loss of one of the most prolific and successful up and coming artists is heartbreaking, especially considering Jeff was still at the beginning of his budding career.

Jeff Buckley was the son of Tim Buckley, who was a folk-rock musician popular in the 60s. Buckley and his relationship with his parents was not always stable, as his father left Buckley and his mother before he was born. Buckley had only met his father once before he tragically passed from a drug overdose. Jeff commented, “I sacrificed my anonymity for my father, whereas he sacrificed me for his fame.” Buckley’s mother is the co-founder of Road Recovery, an organization she started after Jeff’s death that helps young musicians deal with addiction. In Buckley’s own words: “I have a lot of my mother in me, but I was just born with the same parts as my father. I don’t sound like him. I mean, I can do an impression of him right now, and I do not sound like him. I sound like me. My sense of rhythm I learned from my mother. My melodies, I think sometimes, I get from my mother.”

Buckley’s popularity stemmed from his beautiful gentle voice and incredible lyricism that read like poetry. Buckley was not an average musician; he was down to earth and more of a regular person, sharing his art with anyone who would listen. He would do smaller concerts that created an intimate atmosphere, which allowed the audience to get to know him. His angelic vocal work is unmatched; he could hit any note that painfully tugged on listeners heartstrings as much of Buckley’s songs pertained to love and loss. It’s almost impossible to describe the talent he possessed in his limited time on Earth. I urge you to listen to the entirety of “Grace” and hear the sheer artistry he possessed. “Lover You Should’ve Come Over” is possibly one of the most beautiful feats of music to be created, and songs such as “Lilac Wine” and “Last Goodbye” solidify Buckley as one of the great vocalists and writers of a generation.

When asked how he would like to be remembered, Buckley replied, “As a good friend. I don’t really need to be remembered, I hope the music’s remembered.” Jeff Buckley was a true artist, which is incredibly rare. He was a humble servant to his music which reigned supreme over all else in his life. Buckley’s goal was not to be famous or in the spotlight, it was to spread and share his music with the world. “I don’t choose the songs; the songs choose me” he stated. Not only are his lyrics exquisite in every way, but the man behind the lyrics is exquisite as well. It is impossible to know the art Jeff Buckley could have created in his later years, but we are lucky enough to have a glimpse of his creative talent through “Grace,” and for that we should count ourselves lucky.

