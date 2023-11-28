Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

EBB recipe: homemade Taco Bell breakfast crunchwrap

How to make a Pete Davidson favorite at home
Photo+courtesy+of+Ethan+Brayall-Brown.
Photo courtesy of Ethan Brayall-Brown.
Byline photo of Ethan Brayall-Brown
By Ethan Brayall-Brown, Assistant Video Editor
November 28, 2023

Pete Davidson, star of SNL, promoted Taco Bell breakfast around a year ago. My friends and I’s favorite fast-food restaurant is Taco Bell and when I saw this commercial, I knew I had to try the breakfast crunchwrap since the original is my favorite menu item.

Since my mom’s favorite breakfast is from McDonalds, I convinced her that she needed to try the new breakfast menu at Taco Bell. After a trip to the restaurant, we were hooked. Taco Bell breakfast crunchwrap became a weekly tradition. The soft eggs, crunchy hash brown and greasy bacon come together nicely wrapped in a toasted tortilla, with an added special sauce to compliment it all.

But we all know that we can do better than fast food. I knew that I could prove myself and conquer the Taco Bell breakfast and make it myself. So I did just that, and it turned out great. I cooked for myself, my girlfriend and all of her roommates; everyone was amazed at how good it was. I’ve detailed the recipe below. If you’re a Taco Bell fan, try it out!

Closeup of the crunchwrap, courtesy of Ethan Brayall-Brown.

Homemade Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap (Makes four crunchwraps)

Ingredients:

-Four big tortillas

-Eight eggs

-Half a pack of bacon

-One Large yellow onion

-An eight ounce bag of shredded Mexican cheese

-Four frozen hash browns

-Lawry’s seasoning salt

-Ranch sauce

-Buffalo sauce

-Salt

-Pepper

-Garlic powder

-Onion powder

-Butter

Bacon Directions:

1.Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2.Cut a package of bacon in half for size, only place one half onto an aluminum foil lined baking sheet. Save the other half for later.

3. Bake for desired bacon crispness.

Onion directions

  1. Peel off skin
  2. Cut in half
  3.  Cut thin half inch ribbons
  4. Heat pan to medium heat and add olive oil
  5. Add onions and cook till translucent
  6. Then set the temperature to low and cook for 30 minutes

Egg directions

  1. Add eight eggs to bowl
  2. Whisk them
  3. Heat up a pan to medium heat
  4. Add butter to a pan
  5. When butter has melted, add whisked eggs
  6. Cook for 20 minutes

Hash browns

  1. Put hash browns into a 400-degree air fryer for 15 minutes

Special sauce

  1. Add one cup of ranch to a bowl
  2. Add a fourth cup of buffalo sauce
  3. Add a tablespoon of onion powder
  4. Add a tablespoon of garlic powder
  5. Add a tablespoon of Lawry’s
  6. Mix

Assembling  Directions

  1. Spread special sauce on tortilla
  2. Add tablespoon of caramelized onions
  3. Add two scoops of cooked eggs
  4. Add 2-3 pieces of cooked bacon
  5. Add cooked hash brown
  6. Fold tortilla over hash brown
  7. But back on pan on medium heat and cook each side for five minutes
  8. Repeat three more times
  9. Enjoy
Photo courtesy of Ethan Brayall-Brown.

Ethan Brayall-Brown can be reached at [email protected]
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2023
Celebrating the life and music of Jeff Buckley
Celebrating the life and music of Jeff Buckley
Children are the most vulnerable group of the digital age
Children are the most vulnerable group of the digital age
Making dissonance significant at UMass’ Chamber Jazz Ensembles Spotlight
Making dissonance significant at UMass’ Chamber Jazz Ensembles Spotlight
The Shoestring discusses police transparency at community panel
The Shoestring discusses police transparency at community panel
A cosmic adventure in psychedelia: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s 25th studio album, ‘The Silver Cord’
A cosmic adventure in psychedelia: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s 25th studio album, ‘The Silver Cord’
The Recording Academy announces the nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards
The Recording Academy announces the nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass falls in all three games of Cancun Challenge
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass football falls to UConn 31-18 to wrap up 2023
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass wins thriller in Cambridge, defeats Harvard 6-5
Daily Collegian (2023)
Depth of UMass hockey peeks through in win against Harvard
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass football concludes 2023 season Saturday against UConn
Jaylen Curry (front) and Robert Davis Jr. (back) defend against Harvard / Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass freshmen’s readiness shines in first four games
More in Arts & Living
Courtesy of IMDb
Coppola’s newest endeavor ‘Priscilla’
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Don’t judge a book by its movie adaptation
Courtesy of Taylor Swifts Spotify
Welcome (back) to New York: a review of ‘1989 (Taylor's Version)’
Photo courtesy of Discogs.
Aphex Twin celebrates 30th anniversary of EP ‘On’
Characters in modern media don’t talk like people
Characters in modern media don’t talk like people
Photo courtesy of Unsplash.
What is the ‘everything shower?’
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *