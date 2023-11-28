EBB recipe: homemade Taco Bell breakfast crunchwrap

Pete Davidson, star of SNL, promoted Taco Bell breakfast around a year ago. My friends and I’s favorite fast-food restaurant is Taco Bell and when I saw this commercial, I knew I had to try the breakfast crunchwrap since the original is my favorite menu item.

Since my mom’s favorite breakfast is from McDonalds, I convinced her that she needed to try the new breakfast menu at Taco Bell. After a trip to the restaurant, we were hooked. Taco Bell breakfast crunchwrap became a weekly tradition. The soft eggs, crunchy hash brown and greasy bacon come together nicely wrapped in a toasted tortilla, with an added special sauce to compliment it all.

But we all know that we can do better than fast food. I knew that I could prove myself and conquer the Taco Bell breakfast and make it myself. So I did just that, and it turned out great. I cooked for myself, my girlfriend and all of her roommates; everyone was amazed at how good it was. I’ve detailed the recipe below. If you’re a Taco Bell fan, try it out!

Homemade Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap (Makes four crunchwraps)

Ingredients:

-Four big tortillas

-Eight eggs

-Half a pack of bacon

-One Large yellow onion

-An eight ounce bag of shredded Mexican cheese

-Four frozen hash browns

-Lawry’s seasoning salt

-Ranch sauce

-Buffalo sauce

-Salt

-Pepper

-Garlic powder

-Onion powder

-Butter

Bacon Directions:

1.Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2.Cut a package of bacon in half for size, only place one half onto an aluminum foil lined baking sheet. Save the other half for later.

3. Bake for desired bacon crispness.

Onion directions

Peel off skin Cut in half Cut thin half inch ribbons Heat pan to medium heat and add olive oil Add onions and cook till translucent Then set the temperature to low and cook for 30 minutes

Egg directions

Add eight eggs to bowl Whisk them Heat up a pan to medium heat Add butter to a pan When butter has melted, add whisked eggs Cook for 20 minutes

Hash browns

Put hash browns into a 400-degree air fryer for 15 minutes

Special sauce

Add one cup of ranch to a bowl Add a fourth cup of buffalo sauce Add a tablespoon of onion powder Add a tablespoon of garlic powder Add a tablespoon of Lawry’s Mix

Assembling Directions

Spread special sauce on tortilla Add tablespoon of caramelized onions Add two scoops of cooked eggs Add 2-3 pieces of cooked bacon Add cooked hash brown Fold tortilla over hash brown But back on pan on medium heat and cook each side for five minutes Repeat three more times Enjoy

Ethan Brayall-Brown can be reached at [email protected]