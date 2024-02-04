The Collegian’s predictions for the 2024 Grammys

This Collegian-wide poll was organized by Assistant Arts Editor Suzanne Bagia.

In preparation for the 2024 Grammys, the Collegian staff voted on their award show predictions across the Big Four and 12 genre-specific categories. Here are the Collegian’s top three predictions for who will win per category.

Best New Artist

The Nominees: Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, Jelly Roll, Ice Spice and The War and Treaty

The Collegian’s Prediction:

Noah Kahan Victoria Monét Ice Spice

Record of the Year

The Nominees: “Worship” by Jon Batiste, “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét, “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift and “Kill Bill” by SZA

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“Kill Bill” by SZA “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius A three-way tie between “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét, “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

The Nominees: “Butterfly” by Jon Batiste, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “A&W” by Lana Del Rey, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa, “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift and “Kill Bill” by SZA

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish A two-way tie between “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Kill Bill” by SZA A three-way tie between “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “A&W” by Lana Del Rey and “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

The Nominees: “World Music Radio” by Jon Batiste, “the record” by boygenius, “Endless Summer Vacation” by Miley Cyrus, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” by Lana Del Rey, “The Age of Pleasure” by Janelle Monáe, “GUTS” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Midnights” by Taylor Swift and “SOS” by SZA

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“SOS” by SZA “the record” by boygenius A three-way tie between “World Music Radio” by Jon Batiste, “GUTS” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Midnights” by Taylor Swift

Best African Performance (New Grammy Category)

The Nominees: “Amapiano” by Asake and Olamide, “City Boys” by Burna Boy, “UNAVAILABLE” by Davido ft. Musa Keys, “Rush” By Ayra Starr and “Water” by Tyla

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“Water” by Tyla “City Boys” by Burna Boy “UNAVAILABLE” by Davido ft. Musa Keys

Best Pop Solo Performance

The Nominees: “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “Paint the Town Red” by Doja Cat, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish A two-way tie between “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Nominees: “Chemistry” by Kelly Clarkson, “Endless Summer Vacation” by Miley Cyrus, “GUTS” by Olivia Rodrigo, “-” by Ed Sheeran and “Midnights” by Taylor Swift

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“GUTS” by Olivia Rodrigo “Midnights” by Taylor Swift “Endless Summer Vacation” by Miley Cyrus

Best Pop Dance Recording (New Grammy Category)

The Nominees: “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, “Miracle” by Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding, “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue, “One in a Million” by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta and “Rush” by Troye Sivan

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“Rush” by Troye Sivan “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray “Miracle” by Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding

Best Rock Song

The Nominees: “Angry” by The Rolling Stones, “ballad of a homeschooled girl” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Emotion Sickness” by Queens of the Stone Age, “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius and “Rescued” by Foo Fighters

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“ballad of a homeschooled girl” by Olivia Rodrigo “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius “Rescued” by Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

The Nominees: “But Here We Are” by Foo Fighters, “Starcatcher” by Greta Van Fleet, “72 Seasons” by Metallica, “This Is Why” by Paramore and “In Times New Roman” by Queens of the Stone Age

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“Starcatcher” by Greta Van Fleet A two-way tie between “But Here We Are” by Foo Fighters and “This Is Why” by Paramore A two-way tie between “72 Seasons” by Metallica and “In Times New Roman” by Queens of the Stone Age

Best R&B Song

The Nominees: “Angel” by Halle, “Back to Love” by Robert Glasper ft. SiR and Alex Isley, “ICU” by Coco Jones, “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét and “Snooze” by SZA

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“Snooze” by SZA “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét A three-way tie between “Angel” by Halle, “Back to Love” by Robert Glasper ft. SiR and Alex Isley and “ICU” by Coco Jones

Best Progressive R&B Album

The Nominees: “Since I Have A Lover” by 6LACK, “The Love Album: Off the Grid” by Diddy, “Nova” by Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy, “The Age of Pleasure” by Janelle Monáe and “SOS” by SZA

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“SOS” by SZA “The Age of Pleasure” by Janelle Monáe “Since I Have A Lover” by 6LACK

Best Rap Song

The Nominees: “Attention” by Doja Cat, “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice ft. Aqua, “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert, “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage and “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” by Killer Mike ft. Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice ft. Aqua

Best Rap Album

The Nominees: “Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage, “MICHAEL” by Killer Mike, “HEROES & VILLIANS” by Metro Boomin, “King’s Disease III” by Nas and “UTOPIA” by Travis Scott

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“UTOPIA” by Travis Scott (Tied with three) “HEROES & VILLIANS” by Metro Boomin (Tied with two) “Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage

Best Country Song

The Nominees: “Buried” by Brandy Clark, “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “In Your Love” by Tyler Childers, “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen and “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton

The Collegian’s Prediction:

“I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen “Buried” by Brandy Clark

Best Country Album

The Nominees: “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” by Kelsea Ballerini, “Brothers Osborne” by Brothers Osborne, “Zach Bryan” by Zach Bryan, “Rustin’ in the Rain” by Tyler Childers and “Bell Bottom Country” by Lainey Wilson

The Collegian’s Prediction: