The Collegian’s predictions for the 2024 Grammys

This Collegian-wide poll was organized by Assistant Arts Editor Suzanne Bagia.
In preparation for the 2024 Grammys, the Collegian staff voted on their award show predictions across the Big Four and 12 genre-specific categories. Here are the Collegian’s top three predictions for who will win per category.
Best New Artist
The Nominees: Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, Jelly Roll, Ice Spice and The War and Treaty
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- Ice Spice
Record of the Year
The Nominees: “Worship” by Jon Batiste, “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét, “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift and “Kill Bill” by SZA
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “Kill Bill” by SZA
- “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius
- A three-way tie between “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét, “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
The Nominees: “Butterfly” by Jon Batiste, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “A&W” by Lana Del Rey, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa, “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift and “Kill Bill” by SZA
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish
- A two-way tie between “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Kill Bill” by SZA
- A three-way tie between “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “A&W” by Lana Del Rey and “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
Album of the Year
The Nominees: “World Music Radio” by Jon Batiste, “the record” by boygenius, “Endless Summer Vacation” by Miley Cyrus, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” by Lana Del Rey, “The Age of Pleasure” by Janelle Monáe, “GUTS” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Midnights” by Taylor Swift and “SOS” by SZA
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “SOS” by SZA
- “the record” by boygenius
- A three-way tie between “World Music Radio” by Jon Batiste, “GUTS” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Midnights” by Taylor Swift
Best African Performance (New Grammy Category)
The Nominees: “Amapiano” by Asake and Olamide, “City Boys” by Burna Boy, “UNAVAILABLE” by Davido ft. Musa Keys, “Rush” By Ayra Starr and “Water” by Tyla
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “Water” by Tyla
- “City Boys” by Burna Boy
- “UNAVAILABLE” by Davido ft. Musa Keys
Best Pop Solo Performance
The Nominees: “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “Paint the Town Red” by Doja Cat, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
- “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish
- A two-way tie between “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Nominees: “Chemistry” by Kelly Clarkson, “Endless Summer Vacation” by Miley Cyrus, “GUTS” by Olivia Rodrigo, “-” by Ed Sheeran and “Midnights” by Taylor Swift
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “GUTS” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “Midnights” by Taylor Swift
- “Endless Summer Vacation” by Miley Cyrus
Best Pop Dance Recording (New Grammy Category)
The Nominees: “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, “Miracle” by Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding, “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue, “One in a Million” by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta and “Rush” by Troye Sivan
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “Rush” by Troye Sivan
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
- “Miracle” by Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
Best Rock Song
The Nominees: “Angry” by The Rolling Stones, “ballad of a homeschooled girl” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Emotion Sickness” by Queens of the Stone Age, “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius and “Rescued” by Foo Fighters
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “ballad of a homeschooled girl” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius
- “Rescued” by Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
The Nominees: “But Here We Are” by Foo Fighters, “Starcatcher” by Greta Van Fleet, “72 Seasons” by Metallica, “This Is Why” by Paramore and “In Times New Roman” by Queens of the Stone Age
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “Starcatcher” by Greta Van Fleet
- A two-way tie between “But Here We Are” by Foo Fighters and “This Is Why” by Paramore
- A two-way tie between “72 Seasons” by Metallica and “In Times New Roman” by Queens of the Stone Age
Best R&B Song
The Nominees: “Angel” by Halle, “Back to Love” by Robert Glasper ft. SiR and Alex Isley, “ICU” by Coco Jones, “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét and “Snooze” by SZA
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “Snooze” by SZA
- “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét
- A three-way tie between “Angel” by Halle, “Back to Love” by Robert Glasper ft. SiR and Alex Isley and “ICU” by Coco Jones
Best Progressive R&B Album
The Nominees: “Since I Have A Lover” by 6LACK, “The Love Album: Off the Grid” by Diddy, “Nova” by Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy, “The Age of Pleasure” by Janelle Monáe and “SOS” by SZA
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “SOS” by SZA
- “The Age of Pleasure” by Janelle Monáe
- “Since I Have A Lover” by 6LACK
Best Rap Song
The Nominees: “Attention” by Doja Cat, “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice ft. Aqua, “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert, “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage and “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” by Killer Mike ft. Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage
- “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert
- “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice ft. Aqua
Best Rap Album
The Nominees: “Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage, “MICHAEL” by Killer Mike, “HEROES & VILLIANS” by Metro Boomin, “King’s Disease III” by Nas and “UTOPIA” by Travis Scott
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “UTOPIA” by Travis Scott
- (Tied with three) “HEROES & VILLIANS” by Metro Boomin
- (Tied with two) “Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage
Best Country Song
The Nominees: “Buried” by Brandy Clark, “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “In Your Love” by Tyler Childers, “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen and “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
- “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
- “Buried” by Brandy Clark
Best Country Album
The Nominees: “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” by Kelsea Ballerini, “Brothers Osborne” by Brothers Osborne, “Zach Bryan” by Zach Bryan, “Rustin’ in the Rain” by Tyler Childers and “Bell Bottom Country” by Lainey Wilson
The Collegian’s Prediction:
- “Zach Bryan” by Zach Bryan
- “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” by Kelsea Ballerini
- “Rustin’ in the Rain” by Tyler Childers