Spring 2024 trend predictions

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow on Feb. 2, and we know what that means: Spring is on its way. With the tried and tested trends of the winter slowly moving out of fashion, space is being made for up-and-coming trends — whether they be new, or tried and true! Here are a few trends that will definitely be surfacing this spring.

Dewy Makeup

These days, everyone is loving a dewy, natural makeup look. Even in the fruit and food inspired trends (strawberry girl, tomato girl, cinnamon girl, etc.), a lot of the base makeup is very natural. An emphasis will likely be made on having fun with blush and bronzer, while keeping a very minimal base. Skincare will also be at the forefront of people’s makeup routine. I think that we will see an increase in makeup-inspired skincare products, similar to the Summer Fridays lip balms and the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops.

With this push back to natural, everyday makeup, we have seen a decline in the use of chunkier false lashes and lash extensions. The lashes, often called “Russian lashes,” are taking a step to the side with these more subtle looks. Similarly, many women are making the move to brown mascara, and some are even skipping it altogether. This spring, makeup, base and lashes in particular, are going to be much more natural.

Footwear and Fashion

There’s a lot of new and recurring trends popping up in the fashion world this spring. The tried-and-true Adidas tennis shoe is here to stay, with three main styles remaining in high popularity: sambas, campus 00’s and gazelles. They’re versatile and can be dressed up or down, and are often paired with maxi and midi skirts, another upcoming trend for the spring. More comfortable and often more casual than a mini skirt, longer low-rise skirts will be all over your Pinterest feed come this spring.

Charm Jewelry

On the accessories side, gold charm necklaces are taking over the internet. Popularized by Brooklyn Charm, these necklaces are easily customizable and can be very sentimental, making them even more popular. The brand Staud is bringing beadwork back into fashion with their gorgeous, beaded handbags. Anthropologie has some great dupes, if you want to hop onto the trend while avoiding the designer price tag.

Nature Inspired Nails

Our nails and hair are like accessories, and we change them all the time. Nail art has become very popular in the past decade, and this spring, we are moving into a new phase of it: delicate, but maximalist nails. As the weather warms, we are moving into an era of nature and fruit inspired nails. Taking inspiration from the fruit inspired makeup trends that took over social media last year, nail art this spring will be moving into a fruity-scenic world. Plus, euro-summer nails galore! If you thought Mamma Mia was popular last spring and summer, you are in for a treat this year!

60s Hair

With hair, we are once again going to see a lot of layers and 90’s inspired haircuts. The blowout is still all the rage, and seeing how lovely and classic it looks on everyone, it won’t be leaving anytime soon. However, a new layer (pun intended) of this style is being unveiled: the Bardot bang. Made popular in the 60’s by model Bridget Bardot, this style of bangs is making its comeback this spring. Singer Sabrina Carpenter is leading this trend with her famous blonde locks, styled with these gorgeous face framing bangs.

Trends should be a guide to what you might want to add to your wardrobe and your look, not what you must buy. Incorporate these trends to whatever extent you’d like to, and feel free to experiment with your own style.

Ava Hebenstreit can be reached at [email protected]