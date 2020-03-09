During “Blarney Blowout,” 20 were arrested

During the “Blarney Blowout” weekend at the University of Massachusetts, 20 arrests were made and several were transported to the hospital for alcohol-related issues and injuries.

According to a March 7 press release from the University, the Amherst Police Department was assisted by police from several western Massachusetts towns and the State Police. The arrests were “largely for infractions such as noise complaints, disorderly conduct and alcohol violations.”

The majority of arrests occurred at two undisclosed locations.

Paul Bockelman, the town manager of Amherst, said in the press release it was careful planning which “deterred any major issues.”

Mullins Live!, a concert held at the University on Saturday morning, attracted more than 1,500 students to see rappers Meek Mill and Lil TJay perform. The headline act, Meek Mill, did not appear on stage and was criticized by fans on Twitter for leaving the venue.

Nerissa Jourdan, a sociology freshman who attended the concert, said, “I think it was very rude how he was posting tweets the whole time and didn’t even have the decency to say that he wasn’t coming on social media.”

Jourdan added that she felt it was also the University’s fault as the event was open only to UMass students, who purchased tickets for $10 in advance or $15 the day of. “If they opened up the concert….it would have been so much more packed so [Meek Mill] probably would have stayed.”

Brandi Hephner LaBanc, UMass Amherst vice chancellor for student affairs, said that “Although the concert did not go as planned, students were very cooperative. We are equally disappointed in Meek Mill’s decision not to perform. Refunds will be made available to ticketholders in the near future.”

Six students were treated by UMass Emergency Medical Services at the Mullins Center, according to the press release. Amherst Fire Department reported that two students were transported by ambulance to Cooley Dickinson Hospital. No arrests were made at the concert.

In 2019, two arrests were made during the weekend. The Mullins Live! Concert in 2019 saw over 2,000 attendees.

Kathrine Esten can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter at @KathrineEsten.