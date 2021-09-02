UMass professor and department head accused of child exploitation

University of Massachusetts chemical engineering department head Michael Henson is facing multiple charges of child exploitation.

Henson, 58, is accused of taking approximately 50 photos of a minor in a state of undress. According to a MassLive report, investigators found text messages by Henson admitting to the behavior. Upon further inspection of his phone, it was discovered that he had wiped the photos from the device and reset it.

He is due to be arraigned in Northampton District Court on Sept. 17 and is facing three charges of child exploitation.

Henson has taught at UMass for just under 20 years in the department of chemical engineering. He is also the co-director at the Institute for Massachusetts Biofuels Research at UMass, as stated on his profile page. According to SPIRE, Henson was due to teach three courses in fall 2021.

