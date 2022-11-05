UMass gives up late lead, falls 4-3 to Providence in overtime

The Massachusetts hockey team fell 4-3 in overtime to Providence College Saturday night, its second loss in as many nights to the Friars.

The Minutemen (5-3-1, 1-3 Hockey East) took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but an onslaught of shots and quality scoring opportunities from Providence (6-2-1, 4-0-1 HEA) would prove to be too much for UMass to handle. The Minutemen have now dropped three straight and fall to 1-3 in HEA play.

After playing its worst game of the season Friday night, head coach Greg Carvel was looking for an impressive performance from his team Saturday. His wish would be granted through the first two periods, as the Minutemen outshot the Friars 19-11 and overall looked like the better team.

However, the cliché “the most dangerous lead in hockey” applied to the Minutemen, as they ceded their two-goal lead down the stretch.

The Friars first strike of the period came off the stick of Patrick Moynihan, his fourth of the season. A point shot from defenseman Max Crozier kicked off the active Mullins Center boards right to the stick of Moynihan, who then quickly snapped the puck past Luke Pavicich, making it 3-2.

Then, it was top line center Parker Ford tucking his third of the season past Pavicich. The play started when Brett Berard attempted a wraparound attempt, but was denied by Pavicich. The rebound came right out to the slot though, and Ford was there to capitalize. Three UMass defenders were on Ford, but none were able to lock up his stick, freeing Ford to make a clean shot.

So, for the second Saturday night in a row, UMass was onto overtime. Providence didn’t take nearly as long to score as Merrimack did last weekend, getting the game winner within the first minute and a half. It was the standout, Berard providing his team with the dagger.

Berard found himself on a breakaway after a turnover at the far blue line by Tyson Dyck. Berard quickly grabbed the puck from teammate Nick Poisson and sped up the ice towards Pavicich who had come out of his crease to challenge Berard. Berard got to the right face off circle and ripped a bullet through Pavicich’s five-hole, ending the game.

Despite giving up a two-goal lead, Pavicich was dependable in net once again. The netminder made 20 saves in the third period when the Friars were pouring on the pressure.

“We love him in the net, he’s been a rock for us all year,” Ryan Ufko said. “There’s not much more he can do, he made the initial saves on those, and we know we have to clean those up, and help him out and take the guys sticks away from getting the rebounds. He stood on his head all night. We’re really confident with him in net.”

Carvel was happy with the first two periods from his team, but didn’t expect the game to turn the way it did.

“I thought the team played a really good two periods, didn’t give Providence much, and then for whatever reason, the third period went sour,” Carvel said. “We took a really selfish penalty, which allowed them to score and gave them life and then they took the game over. We never really got back into it.”

Despite the outcome, a small silver lining can be found in Freshman Mikey Adamson, who scored his first career goal in his first career NCAA game.

“It was awesome,” Adamson said. “Kind of just happened, was a blur really. Good pass from Cal, and just happened to bear down and bury, so good feeling”

The Minutemen will continue their stretch of Hockey East play next weekend, when they take on Boston University for the first time this season. UMass lost two of three to the Terriers last season. It will look to get back to its winning ways with the puck dropping next Friday Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in Amherst.

