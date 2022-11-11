UMass hockey pre-show vs Boston University

The Massachusetts hockey team takes on Boston University on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in the Mullins Center, the first matchup in a two-game series against the No. 14 Terriers (4-3, 2-2 Hockey East).

No. 11 UMass (5-3-1, 1-3-0 HEA) is on a three game losing streak after a strong start to the season. The Minutemen will look to bounce back on their home ice sheet against a BU team that they haven’t beaten since Nov. 2019. The Terriers are under new leadership, as Jay Pandolfo began his tenure behind the BU bench this season, returning to the place where he played college hockey in the ’90s.

Colin McCarthy, Kayla Gregoire and Matt Skillings get you caught up on everything you need to know ahead of puck drop.