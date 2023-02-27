- 2023
Sam Breen scoring record, women’s A-10 championships & more with Lulu Kesin and Johnny Depin
Breen became all time UMass scorer on Saturday
February 27, 2023
On an all women’s hoops version of the Collegian Sports Podcast, Joey Aliberti is joined by Lulu Kesin and Johnny Depin. They talk about Sam Breen becoming UMass women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer, UMass having the 1-seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament, who poses the biggest threat to a repeat title and much more.