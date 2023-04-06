UMass lands St. Francis PA transfer Josh Cohen

After losing much of its talent to the transfer portal, the Massachusetts men’s basketball team landed its first portal commit of the new offseason in Josh Cohen, a junior forward from Saint Francis (PA). Cohen announced his commitment on Thursday at noon on Twitter.

Let’s do this! I believe in @coachFMartin ! Thankful for this whole journey! @SFUathletics Thank you for taking a chance on me! I love the community in Loretto and will cherish my time there forever. I now am excited for this new chapter @UMassMBB !@TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/V5HLqXvqz5 — Joshua Cohen (@Josh_Cohen35) April 6, 2023

In his third season, Cohen was named the Northeast Conference Co-Player of the Year as he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He ranked top-10 in the country in scoring and top-30 in field goal percentage at 58.5 percent. The 6-foot-10-inch, 220-pound forward provides an interior scoring presence that UMass coach Frank Martin didn’t have in his first season at the helm.

A Lincroft, New Jersey native, Cohen had two 40-point games this season without attempting a 3-pointer. Despite the low level of competition he faced in the NEC, Cohen showed ability to score against strong competition when he dropped 30 points against Final Four participants Miami, as well as 18 points and 10 rebounds against Ohio State. As for Atlantic 10 foes, Cohen scored 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting at Saint Bonaventure in the first game of the season.

As a sophomore, he was named the NEC Most Improved Player after averaging 12.9 points and seven rebounds per game.

Cohen visited UMass and Penn State in March, and was scheduled to visit Florida and Iowa this weekend before making an early decision to play for the Minutemen.

He’s Frank Martin’s first big get since losing Noah Fernandes, RJ Luis, Tafara Gapare and TJ Weeks to the portal.

“I committed to UMass because coach Martin is an unbelievable coach and I believe in his vision,” Cohen told 247sports. “He’s the one who’s been with me from the start, he’s a loyal guy and I want to rock with him and win the Atlantic 10.”

Pedro Gray Soares can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @P_GraySoares.