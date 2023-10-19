The best movies to watch this fall

“When Harry Met Sally”

This is an absolute must-watch during the fall. It is not only one of the best fall movies, but also simply one of the most heartwarming movies you can watch. Rob Reiner is an expert in crafting movies about everyday life where “nothing” really happens. Between the fall foliage in New York and Billie Crystal’s iconic sweater, it doesn’t get better than this. The soundtrack for this film is fantastic, and Crystal and Ryan’s chemistry is a perfect match. This movie is funny, frustrating, sad and true to life. This film has something for everyone, whether you’re a rom-com lover, a lover of dialogue or someone who just enjoys a cinematically beautiful film, “When Harry Met Sally” is my number one recommendation for autumn.

“The Shining”

This film could arguably be considered a movie to watch in the winter, but it’s so well done that you can watch it in the fall as well. Jack Nicholson gives the performance of a lifetime as Jack Torrance as he slowly descends into madness, confined in an empty hotel of hell. This is one of Stanley Kubrick’s most famous films, and his incredible attention to detail solidifies that fame. This film has a runtime of almost three hours, but every second of this film has a purpose and a riveting story. Although Kubrick and Nicholson were reportedly difficult to work with, Shelley Duvall gives an incredible performance as Nicholson’s terrorized wife.

“Twilight” Saga

Any Twilight movie is the perfect fall film to watch with friends, with my favorites of the saga being the first film in the series “Twilight” and “New Moon.” The soundtrack in the Twilight saga is the perfect fall music to listen to throughout the season. The coloring of the first two films is unmatched aesthetically and brings a cold fall tone to the films. What’s more fun than vampires and werewolves paired with the beautiful landscape of Washington? Perhaps Edward’s sparking skin when he steps into the sun. These movies have been generally regarded as being extremely flawed in acting and in plot, but I say relinquish yourself to nostalgia and indulge.

“The Exorcist”

“The Exorcist” is one of those movies that is so over the top that it’s laughable, but it’s extremely fun. From rumors of the set being cursed, to the dangerous stunts and practical effects used, every aspect of this movie is utterly terrifying. “The Exorcist” is the blueprint for almost every modern-day horror movie, and Linda Blair performs a career-defining role as Regan, the turned-demonic young girl.

“House” (Hausu)

“House” is one of the most bizarre movies I personally have ever watched — and it’s amazing. You need to go into this film completely blind and with an open mind. It’s strange and at points extremely nonsensical, and you will likely be confused about what’s happening. Is “House” a horror movie, a comedy or a surrealist dream? The answer is yes to all the above. It surrounds a group of girls going to visit an aunt’s house, but little do they know, the house has been waiting for them. This experimental 1970s Japanese film is an absolute must-watch, and once you watch it once, you’ll want to watch it again and again.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

This film is one of the most revolutionary horror movies ever made. The color palette and story make for the perfect time capsule of the 70s. Although this movie is decades old, it is one of the scariest movies I’ve ever seen, not only visually, but psychologically as well. The original 1970s film is the best and only necessary film to watch out of this series. Marilyn Burns, who plays the character of Sally Hardesty, has an especially visceral performance as she flees the serial killer and cannibal Leatherface.

“The Blair Witch Project” (Original)

A found-footage movie can be incredibly hard to pull off, and “Blair Witch” is a catalyst for found-footage films. To some, this film may come across as boring, as you never see the elusive monster this group of friends are being tormented by. Instead, this film creates suspense through what you don’t see, with many of the shots focused on the woods or the group of friends walking around. It’s a slow descent into the plot of evil, all captured on a handheld camcorder, which adds an element of bone-chilling reality to the otherwise impossible story. At the time this film came out, many viewers couldn’t distinguish if this movie was real life or scripted, emphasized by the creative marketing leading up to the film’s release.

“Practical Magic”

“Practical Magic” is a classic witchy movie that falls under the category of a family-friendly film. Yet, this film has some incredibly dark themes underlying the magic and fun of it all. I’ll admit there are many plot holes in this film and the main plot can get lost at times, but the premise and acting make this movie enjoyable. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman make a lovely pair of totally opposite sisters. For the midnight margarita scene alone, I encourage you to watch “Practical Magic” with your coven.

