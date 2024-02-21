Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Episode 4: Shannon Scovel

By Natalie Trapanick
February 21, 2024

Our host sits down with Shannon Scovel, an Assistant Professor of Sports Communication at the University of Tennessee Knoxville with an extensive research background in NIL from a gender studies lens. Scovel discusses her research, as well as her own experiences with the NCAA and shares her hopes for the future.

Throughout the episode, some studies are mentioned- please check them out!

⁠ https://cnsmaryland.org/titleix/ ⁠

⁠https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/investigations/2022/05/26/title-ix-falling-short-50-exposes-how-colleges-still-fail-women/9722521002/
