Episode 4: Shannon Scovel

Our host sits down with Shannon Scovel, an Assistant Professor of Sports Communication at the University of Tennessee Knoxville with an extensive research background in NIL from a gender studies lens. Scovel discusses her research, as well as her own experiences with the NCAA and shares her hopes for the future.

Throughout the episode, some studies are mentioned- please check them out!

⁠ https://cnsmaryland.org/titleix/ ⁠

⁠https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/investigations/2022/05/26/title-ix-falling-short-50-exposes-how-colleges-still-fail-women/9722521002/