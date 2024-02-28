Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Episode 5

By Natalie Trapanick
February 28, 2024

The Racket welcomes sport sociologists Nathan Kalman-Lamb and Derek Silva to discuss the unionization of college athletes, their experiences being Canadians, but also as a professor and student at Power-5 institutions, and the impact of NIL.

In the description of the podcast, and of each episode, I was also wondering if we could put this disclaimer:
*DISCLAIMER*: The ideas and opinions expressed by the guests of this podcast are uniquely their own, and do not express those of the host or any affiliated institutions unless otherwise expressed.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
UMass women’s lacrosse falls 10-12 to Holy Cross in close battle
UMass women’s lacrosse falls 10-12 to Holy Cross in close battle
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass blows by George Washington in 69-57 victory
Fire more fire: National Society of Black Engineers builds community and provides opportunities for students
'Fire more fire': National Society of Black Engineers builds community and provides opportunities for students
Daily Collegian (2023)
When knocked down, UMass men's basketball is almost guaranteed to bounce back
Omar Thomas: Sparking musical representation and revolution one composition at a time
Omar Thomas: Sparking musical representation and revolution one composition at a time
Universal Music Group disputes content rights with TikTok
Universal Music Group disputes content rights with TikTok
More in Archives
W.E.B Du Bois Center and UMass CRJ hold Poetry Slam Invitational
W.E.B Du Bois Center and UMass CRJ hold Poetry Slam Invitational
Patient experiences with CCPH are improving, but not enough
Patient experiences with CCPH are improving, but not enough
Oppenheimer took home the most awards on Saturday, winning three. Photo courtesy of the official Oppenheimer IMDb page.
Hits, misses and impact of the 30th annual SAG Awards
We shouldn’t be ashamed of transferring
We shouldn’t be ashamed of transferring
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass baseball wins one of four games in first series of 2024
Photo courtesy of the official Bohemian Rhapsody IMDb page.
The inherent exploitative nature of biopics
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass hosts ‘Thinking Lucille Clifton Thinking’ with Kevin Quashie
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass set to join Mid-American Conference in 2025
Photo courtesy of Eva Rocheleau
Northampton vigil honors nonbinary teenager Nex Benedict weeks after their death
UMass swim and dive sets multiple school records at Atlantic 10 Championships
UMass swim and dive sets multiple school records at Atlantic 10 Championships
Potential renderings of 422 Amity Street by Kuhn Riddle Architects.
Variance approved for new housing development near University Drive
Notebook: UMass Softball goes 0-4 in the South Carolina tournament
Notebook: UMass Softball goes 0-4 in the South Carolina tournament
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *