Scrolling Headlines:

Update: Two arraigned in connection with Amherst home invasion -

February 8, 2017

BREAKING: Rollover car accident on Commonwealth Ave -

February 8, 2017

Center for Women and Community to host sexual violence prevention training -

February 8, 2017

Teaching Controversial Issues: Professors Talk Strategy, Necessity at Seminar -

February 8, 2017

UMass men’s basketball’s inexperience shows once again against Rhode Island Tuesday -

February 8, 2017

UMass community reacts to Trump’s immigration ban -

February 8, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse opens season with clash against Boston College -

February 8, 2017

UMass men’s basketball never leads against URI en route to fifth straight loss -

February 8, 2017

Cheating the system: how shorter workouts may be most effective -

February 8, 2017

A post-roach review of The Lone Wolf -

February 8, 2017

An unofficial guide to Valentine’s Day cocktails -

February 8, 2017

The Super Bowl guest policy was silly -

February 8, 2017

Editorial: Journalism in the age of Trump -

February 8, 2017

A lesson in liberal self-servitude -

February 8, 2017

Former UMass football player Michael Boland dies -

February 7, 2017

UMass reacts to Trump’s Supreme Court nominee -

February 7, 2017

Rhode Island adds another challenge for struggling UMass men’s basketball team -

February 7, 2017

UMass women’s track and field wins URI Coaches Invitational -

February 7, 2017

UMass men’s basketball uses extended break to recharge for final stretch of regular season -

February 7, 2017

UMass women’s tennis bounces back with win over Fairleigh Dickinson -

February 7, 2017

Update: Two arraigned in connection with Amherst home invasion

Posted by on February 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Shaina Mishkin/ Daily Collegian)

Stephanos Georgiadis and John Niemiec III were arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Wednesday on multiple charges in connection with an armed home invasion on South East Street in Amherst on Oct. 30, according to Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

25-year-old Georgiadis, a Hadley resident, faces charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to Carey, Georgiadis’ bail is set at $10,000 with several conditions, including “That he does not leave the state of Massachusetts, surrenders all passports, has no contact with the victims, witnesses…resides with his mother, remains drug and alcohol free and submits to random testing.”

Georgiadis’ next court date is March 8.

Niemiec faces charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and home invasion. His bail is set at $5,000 and is subject to the same conditions as Georgiadis.

29-year-old Niemiec, a Sunderland resident, is due back in court on March 31.

Hadley’s Patrick Bemben, 25, is a third defendant for his alleged involvement in the home invasion and faces 11 indictments in Hampshire Superior Court.

Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @hayleyk_johnson.

Filed under Archives, Crime, Headlines, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment