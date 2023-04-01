Morning Wood: UMass to hold first annual ‘Hunger Games’ to combat housing crisis

May the odds be ever in your favor to secure on-campus housing

In an unprecedented move, the University of Massachusetts announced Friday it will hold its first-ever “Hunger Games” on May 25, in an effort to combat the on-campus housing crisis.

“We’ve heard the community’s feedback regarding on-campus housing, and we believe that this is the best way to accommodate all students while also incorporating an element of fun,” said UMass spokesperson Neil Anblomi.

All students living on campus will automatically have their names entered into the “Reaping List,” a roster of names that will be randomly selected from once per semester. In addition, for each meal swipe a student makes into a dining hall on campus, another entry will be added.

As for why the decision to add extra entries was made, Anblomi said, “We’re essentially killing two birds with one stone, no pun intended. The campus community has expressed its’ frustrations towards overcrowding at dining commons around campus. So, by requiring an additional entry into the Reaping List for every meal swipe, we can reduce crowding and also promote the more premium dining options on campus, such as Blue Wall or Harvest Market.”

Once all entries are collected, participants will be chosen at the official Reaping Day ceremony.

The event will be held on April 25 at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium; for all students living on campus, attendance is mandatory.

“The White Lotus” actor and comedian Jennifer Coolidge will host the event, with musical performances by rappers Yung Gravy and Ice Spice.

“Oh, I’m just so excited to do something like this,” Coolidge said. She has never hosted a Hunger Games ceremony before.

During the event, Coolidge will randomly select two tributes from each residential building, who will then undergo a rigorous, month-long training program to prepare themselves for the games.

Tributes will learn effective combat and defense techniques and will demonstrate their skills to sponsors at the Isenberg School of Management. All tributes will receive excused absences for all class time missed, but will be required to make up any missed homework, quizzes and exams while in training.

If a student is eliminated during the games, their on-campus housing accommodations will immediately go live on SPIRE on a first-come, first-serve basis. All belongings and decorations in an eliminated student’s dorm will be cleared by the Minute Movers and mailed free of charge to the tribute’s family.

The University Programming Council announced that an official student survey, in which the campus community will select an arena, will go live on Campus Pulse. Potential venues include the Morrill Science Center, Puffer’s Pond, Townhouse Apartments and the W.E.B. Du Bois Library. The winning venue will be announced May 1.

The victor will be rewarded with a luxurious housing accommodation at Hillside, the home of the chancellor, for the rest of their time at UMass. Victors will be charged, however, for their stay at Hillside, at a monthly rate of $4,500. This is a mandatory, nonrefundable fee.

The games will be streamed in their entirety live on ESPN, and an edited, PG-13 overview edition will be released May 26 on Disney+.

May the odds be ever in your favor.