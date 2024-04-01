Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Morning Wood: Students sick and tired of having to brush single pubic hair off Student Union toilet seat

I get it, but does it have to be every time?
Buchen+Wang+via+Unsplash
Buchen Wang via Unsplash
By Günther Pübis, Morning Wood Bathroom Correspondent
April 1, 2024

Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical and is meant for humorous purposes only. All interviews and individuals are fictitious.

For students at the University of Massachusetts, the campus bathroom – and the business that occurs there – is sacred and cherished. The campus bathroom is an oasis. A safe space. The object of our collective desire.

At the University’s Student Union building, hundreds of students from all walks of life pass through the porcelain gates every day. The humble toilet is a monument to our shared human experience, often a site of deep reflection, thought and candor. It provides a great escape, in more ways than one. Finally, peace at last…

So then why the f**k is there always some f***ing strand of pubic hair on the toilet seat every time I go to use it. I mean, come on. Does it have to be every time?

I know I’m not the only one. Students across campus have reported that they are getting “real sick and tired of having to brush a single pubic hair off the toilet seat every time they try to sit down to use it.”

It’s a commonplace trauma. You enter the stall, unzip your jeans, then suddenly, you’re met with the villainous piece of forensic evidence. Blink and you’ll miss it, which is even worse. The hair just sits there, laughing at you, holding the toilet seat hostage.

“I don’t want to touch it, but what else am I supposed to do?” exclaimed Holden Megroyn, an exasperated student. “I’ve done it all. I’ve tried to fan it away with my hands. I’ve crouched down and tried to blow it off.”

Megroyn put his head in his hands.

“Yes. I’ve literally blown on the toilet seat,” he lamented.

These incidents beg the question: Who is responsible for the offensive remains? We may never find the culprits. Until we do, these stray hairs will continue to haunt students, preying on them within environments where they are at their most vulnerable.

Everyone’s hygiene preferences are their own business. I get that. But we’re begging you – when you use the campus bathrooms, please keep it in your pants.

 

Günther Pübis can be reached by simply being open to the possibility.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
Morning Wood: ‘Not enough weed’ say students attending Edible Book Festival at Du Bois Library
Morning Wood: ‘Not enough weed’ say students attending Edible Book Festival at Du Bois Library
Concrete exclusion across America: Chat Travieso’s ‘A Nation of Walls’
Concrete exclusion across America: Chat Travieso’s ‘A Nation of Walls’
Music for the masses: WMUA’s Battle of the Bands
Music for the masses: WMUA’s Battle of the Bands
Apologies do not erase the damage done to Drake Bell
Apologies do not erase the damage done to Drake Bell
Remembering Taylor Hawkins
Remembering Taylor Hawkins
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass baseball takes one game in A-10 opener against VCU
More in Archives
Ghana’s repressive LGBTQ+ bill is shameful
Ghana’s repressive LGBTQ+ bill is shameful
Daily Collegian (2023)
Softball Notebook: UMass sweeps series against St. Bonaventure
Daily Collegian (2024)
Lacrosse Notebook: UMass mounts mammoth comeback, topping Hobart in Atlantic 10 opener, 13-12
SGA discusses options for reform of the Student Activities Fee increase
SGA discusses options for reform of the Student Activities Fee increase
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass falls in double overtime to Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
دور يوماس في أزمة الإسكان في أمهرست
دور يوماس في أزمة الإسكان في أمهرست
More in Morning Wood
Morning Wood: UMass Hysteria
Morning Wood: UMass Hysteria
Daily Collegian (2018)
Morning Wood: Where is it?
Morning Wood: UMass to hold first annual ‘Hunger Games’ to combat housing crisis
Judith Gibson-Okunieff/Daily Collegian (2016)
Morning Wood: In conversation with UMass AI
Joey Lorant / Daily Collegian
Morning Wood: 2022
Justin Surgent/ Daily Collegian
Morning Wood: UMass to implement 30-factor authentication
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *