Previewing UMass hockey’s matchup with Northeastern
Minutemen looking for a win on senior night
February 24, 2023
On this episode of the Collegian Sports Podcast, Colin McCarthy, Kayla Gregoire and Matt Skillings discussed UMass hockey’s weekend of losses to Boston College, looked ahead to the Minutemen’s next matchup against Northeastern, and tried to guess player stat lines from the season so far!