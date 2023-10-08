Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass field hockey tops UConn 3-1

Myrte van Herwinjen makes 14 saves in victory
Daily+Collegian+%282023%29
Devin Lippman
Daily Collegian (2023)
By Lucy Postera, Collegian Staff
October 8, 2023

The Massachusetts field hockey team dominated the University of Connecticut in a non-conference regional rivalry on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Huskies by a score of 3-1 on youth day and pride day.

Coming off a loss to St Joseph’s on Friday, the Minutewomen needed to show a lot of energy on Sunday. After taking a few days to rest and improve on certain areas of play, UMass was full of energy, but it took until the second half for it to show.

“Our basic skills really lacked in the first half and that was a big thing we talked about at halftime,” head coach Barb Weinberg said. “That was a complete turnaround in the second half. The energy, the behavior, and our basics being able to pass and trap was much improved in the second half which led to our success in this game.”

35 seconds into the second quarter, junior Dempsey Campbell had her eye set on scoring and reverse chipped the ball into the right-hand corner of the net, netting her third goal of the season. This early play ignited a fire under the Minutewomen after they came out flat in the first quarter.

Goalkeeper Myrte van Herwinjen was a standout player on Sunday, making 14 saves, six of which came under heavy offensive pressure during the fourth quarter. Van Herwinjen remained solid during all 15 of the Huskies offensive penalty corners, not allowing any past her.

After being named UMass student-athlete of the week on Oct. 3, as well as earning the title of A-10 defensive player of the week twice, van Herwinjen showed how valuable she is to the Minutewomen on Sunday.

“[van Herwijnen] is playing very very well right now,” Weinberg said. “She’s confident, she’s a competitor and her confidence has just grown over the course of the season.”

UConn’s lone goal occurred in the second quarter after a whistle was blown and a stroke was called. Husky Julia Bressler was able to take advantage, scoring against UMass goalie Brooke Richards. Richards has had a successful career in terms of strokes, saving four out of five she had faced before Sunday, so Weinberg made the decision to switch goalies temporarily with the hopes of keeping UConn off the scoreboard.

Two third quarter goals made the difference for the Minutewomen.

Mali Herberhold sent Hannah de Gast a pass off a penalty corner to jump ahead 2-1, before scoring one of her own. The duo switched places with de Gast and Steph Gotwalls assisting Herberhold, adding one more tally to the board.

These two goals propelled the Minutewomen ahead of the Huskies and led them to victory on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex.

The Minutewomen recently jumped from No. 19 to No. 15 in the NCAA Division I rankings, showing their ability to compete with the highest level of competition.

Next week the Minutewomen will travel to North Carolina to face the Davidson Wildcats on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

“We’ve got some things defensively we need to clean up this week,” Weinberg said. “And then we’ll start our preparation for Davidson.”

Lucy Postera can be reached at [email protected] or followed on Twitter @lucypostera.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2023
Daily Collegian (2023)
Ciano: Four takeaways from UMass' exhibition game against Dartmouth
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass women's soccer ties St. Bonaventure 0-0
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass opens up season with 5-3 win over AIC
Newcomers make an impact in UMass first win of the season
Newcomers make an impact in UMass' first win of the season
Daily Collegian (2023)
Toledo defeats UMass in tale of two halves
Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams starts UMass off on the right foot against Toledo
Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams starts UMass off on the right foot against Toledo
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass men's soccer wins third straight, beating Saint Joseph's 2-1
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass falls 2-1 to Saint Joseph in double overtime
UMass picks up biggest road win in four years against St. Bonaventure
UMass picks up biggest road win in four years against St. Bonaventure
Daily Collegian (2022)
UMass hockey preseason special issue 2023
Daily Collegian(2016)
UMass hosts Amherst Town Council hearing in preparation for November election
The tension surrounding the Stop Cop City movement is not isolated to Atlanta
The tension surrounding the Stop Cop City movement is not isolated to Atlanta
More in Fall Sports
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass wins shootout thriller versus Yale
UMass grabs fifth home win with 4-1 victory over Loyola Chicago
UMass grabs fifth home win with 4-1 victory over Loyola Chicago
Bella Recinos continues her offensive tear
Bella Recinos continues her offensive tear
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass loses fifth game in a row to Arkansas State
UMass mens soccer cruises past George Washington, 3-0
UMass men's soccer cruises past George Washington, 3-0
Daily Collegian (2023)
Depin: UMass needs better first half performances
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *